WWE Evolve results (8/13): Vetter’s review of Tyra Mae Steele vs. Karmen Petrovic in an eliminator match, Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe, Zayda Steel vs. Layla Diggs, Brooks Jensen vs. Tate Wilder

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 24)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 13, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background.

* A video package of last week’s matches aired to kick off the show.

1. Brooks Jensen vs. Tate Wilder. The ‘modern cowboy’ Tate has short dark hair, and the support of these fans. He hit a flying shoulder tackle, then a corner moonsault to the floor at 1:30. Jensen took control in the ring and worked over Wilder with some fairly basic offense. Tate fired up and hit some spinning back elbows at 4:00, then a back suplex. He missed a moonsault but landed on his feet, and Brooks immediately hit a pair of hard clotheslines for the pin. Solid.

Brooks Jensen defeated Tate Wilder at 4:56.

* Jordan Oasis jumped in the ring and attacked Jensen. (Jensen had walked out on Oasis in a tag match before.)

* Backstage, Wendy Choo was watching footage of her winning a match, and she laughed like a deranged person.

* Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel were working out in a gym. They walked up to Harley Riggins and Jax Pressley, two new guys we haven’t seen before, who were also working out. These are two BIG guys… they might both be 6’4″ and 270 pounds. They started arguing! [C]

* We saw The Vanity Project backstage and they didn’t look happy. Brad Baylor got Bryce Donovan in a match last week, and Bryce wasn’t happy about it… and he was even more upset when he lost! Jackson Drake barked at Bryce, who didn’t back down. Everyone pretty much ganged up on Bryce. Bryce told them he got Zayda Steel a match tonight, and Swipe Right has a match next week!

2. Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe. This is a rematch. Enofe’s whole look tonight, with the robe and arm movements… he’s doing Jay Lethal’s “Black Machismo” version of Randy Savage. Edris removed a turnbuckle before we even got started! Chen hit a clothesline and a uranage at 1:00. Edris whipped Chen into the exposed corner. Edris charged, but he wound up crashing into the exposed corner, too. Chen hit a suplex and a sit-down modified Bubba Bomb for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Edris whipped Chen into the ring steps at 3:00.

Back in the ring, Edris hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Chen reached up and slapped Enofe in the face. Edris hit a knee strike to the collarbone. Chen hit a top-rope superplex and got a nearfall at 5:00. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Chen hit a twisting powerbomb. Enofe avoided a double chop and got a rollup with a handful of tights but the ref saw it and stopped counting. Chen hit the “Gentle Touch” (double chop) for the pin.

Dante Chen defeated Edris Enofe at 6:24.

* Ridge Holland walked up to the sore Tate Wilder and taunted him about his loss and told him “to get out.” Wilder said as a cowboy, he’s used to falling down, wiping off the dirt, and getting back up again. Tate challenged him to a match, but Ridge said he’s already got a match next week… against Sean Legacy!

* Kylie Rae spoke to Prime Minister Stevie Turner backstage. Turner is giving Kylie a match next week against Chantel Monroe. Kylie left, and Jordan Oasis walked in. “What the bloody hell has gotten into you?” Stevie asked him. She told him to take a week off to cool down, and she’ll figure out how to work out his issues with Brooks.

3. Zayda Steel (w/Bryce Donovan) vs. Layla Diggs (w/Masyn Holiday). Interesting that Donovan was the only member of TVP with Zayda. Standing switches to open, and Layla appears a bit taller. Bryce grabbed Layla’s ankle and got admonished by the ref. Layla hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall at 1:30. Bryce distracted the ref. Zayda threw Layla into a corner and stomped on her. Layla hit a leg lariat, then a cartwheel-into-a-spear in the corner. Bryce set a chair in the corner; the ref kicked it to the floor, and he ejected Bryce! Steel was clearly distracted by Bryce heading backstage. Layla picked up Zayda and dropped her stomach-first for the pin.

Layla Diggs defeated Zayda Steel at 4:00 even.

* Backstage, Jamar Hampton confronted It’s Gal and asked Gal why he came to ringside to watch Jamar’s recent match. They talked about weight lifting, and Gal offered to train with him. Jamar reluctantly agreed. Looks like we have an oddball tag team coming…

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Sean Legacy in a sit-down chat backstage. We saw footage of Ice Williams calling out Sean Legacy. Sean wasn’t bothered by Ice’s comments. Sean has his eyes on beating Ridge Holland instead.

4. Karmen Petrovic vs. Tyra Mae Steele in a “championship eliminator” match. (Does that mean it’s a No. 1 contender’s match?) Tyra hit a release German Suplex just seconds into the match. She hit another suplex and was in charge early on. (I had issues with the Tubi stream; it twice started playing an old NXT episode during the match. I had to rewind the match to click a button to stop it from switching mid-match. What a weird glitch they put into this match). Tyra was in charge and applied a half crab. Petrovic hit some Sling Blade clotheslines and was fired up. She hit a spinning kick to the head of a seated Tyra for the pin.

Karmen Petrovic defeated Tyra Mae Steele at 3:41.

* Kali Armstrong came out of the back and applauded Karmen.

Final Thoughts: A merely okay episode; it didn’t have a really good match I’m gushing over this week. Geez, even the main event didn’t go four minutes. Chen-Enofe was fine, but Enofe basically becoming Black Machismo doesn’t work for me. We’ll see how the two new guys look in the ring, but they are big guys that will ‘pass the airport test.’

The Tubi glitch was new and certainly unwelcome! The bottom third of the screen suddenly showed it was going to play an old NXT episode next (which I presume meant after this episode ended!) A five-second countdown clock began. I realized … on my third attempt to watch this match! … I needed to stop that clock or it would switch over to NXT in the middle of the main event. I hope Tubi and WWE get that fixed by next week. So, that soured me a bit on this episode, too. I have repeatedly praised how well the Tubi stream works, and they go and mess with it. Grrr.