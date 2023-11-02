Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Yoshinari Ogawa, Sharmell, Cliff Compton, Fred Rosser, Harv of the Bollywood Boyz, Wes Lee, Fabulous Moolah

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. The show is headlined by Rickey Shane Page and Akira vs. 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice in a tables match for the MLW Tag Team Titles. My reviews are available either shortly after the conclusion of the show or on Fridays, and my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Yoshinari Ogawa is 57.

-Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman is 53.

-Cliff Compton, who worked as Domino in WWE, is 44.

-Fred Rosser is 40. He worked as Darren Young in WWE.

-Harv of the Bollywood Boyz (Harvinder Sihra) is 35. He worked as Samir Singh in WWE.

-Wes Lee (Deveon Aiken) is 29.

-Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.