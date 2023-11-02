AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander in a three-way

-Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn

-Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir

-Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.