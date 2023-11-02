AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander in a three-way
-Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn
-Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir
-Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.
