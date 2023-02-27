AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring the Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 409,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 287,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show aired in the earlier 6CT/7ET time slot, while Friday’s Rampage returned to the usual time slot and drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.07 rating in the same demo. The last show to air in the regular time slot produced 375,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. The February 25, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.