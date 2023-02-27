What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Elimination Chamber fallout show

February 27, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.408 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.383 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.58 rating. The February 25, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.114 million viewers and a 0.57 rating for the Elimination Chamber fallout edition.

