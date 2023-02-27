WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch and Lita for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Brock Lesnar responds to Omos challenging him to a match at WrestleMania

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

-Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

-Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

-Asuka vs. Carmella

-The “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood edition of Miz TV”

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Profits vs. Jimmy Uso and Sikoa match and Rhodes vs. Gable since our previous update. Raw will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.