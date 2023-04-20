What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

April 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing

-Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena. Next week’s AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET (the show will be live from coast-to-coast). My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

