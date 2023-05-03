5/3 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Jack Perry, Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia. Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale, a Trios Battle Royale

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 187)

Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

Aired live May 3, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired… Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer… Entrances for the eight-man tag match took place. Chris Jericho received a separate entrance from his team and came out wearing the t-shirt with Britt Baker sporting a black eye. Adam Cole barked at Jericho from the ring…

1. Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia. Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Jericho sat in on commentary. Referee Aubrey Edwards insisted that the match start with one man from each team in the ring. It quickly turned into a free for all with wrestlers fighting at ringside. Bandido performed a flip dive onto opponents on the floor.

Cole walked up the ramp to go after Jericho, but Menard and Parker cut him off. In the ring, there was a good spot with Bandido holding up Parker for a delayed vertical suplex that Menard broke up. Bandido went for the same move on Menard, but Parker stopped it. Menard and Parker tried a double team suplex on Bandido, who reversed it and performed a double suplex heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Garcia put Cassidy in the Dragon Slayer, but Cassidy broke it up with a kick to the head. There was a series of several wrestlers performing rapid fire spots and then Cassidy got a near fall on Garcia. In the end, Cole hit Parker with a Boom knee strike and pinned him.

Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido beat Daniel Garcia. Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in 14:15.

After the match, Cole ran to the stage and attacked Jericho. Cole threw punches at Jericho until a group of security guards pulled him away…

Powell’s POV: A solid opening match with the babyfaces beating Jericho’s minions. I hate to label Garcia as a minion, but that’s what he feels like these days. It’s not a big thing, but I’m surprised they didn’t hold off on Cole getting his hands on Jericho until the pay-per-view. By the way, Excalibur hyped Rampage for 5:30CT/6:30ET, so they changed the time of the show from 4:30CT/5:30ET again this week.

Backstage, Darby Allin and Jack Perry were interviewed by Renee Paquette, who asked how they felt about teaming up. Perry said they might not like each other, but they have some things in common. Perry said they both started in AEW and busted their asses, yet they haven’t headlined a pay-per-view. “This is it,” Allin said. He added that one of them would win the championship at Double Or Nothing. “Tonight, it’s showtime,” concluded Allin… [C]

The broadcast team spoke about Cole attacking Jericho while the cameras showed the damage caused to the set behind them…

Backstage, Cole was ushered out of the building by security while Jericho stood by. Britt Baker showed up and slapped Jericho…

“Blackpool Combat Club” members Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta delivered a promo. The volume was turned down for a few seconds. Danielson recalled a legend saying he was the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Danielson said he found it arrogant that the legend thought no one would ever be better than him. Danielson said he’s better and the best wrestler in the world today, and if he’s not then one of his stable mates is.

Moxley spoke about how The Elite were innovators, but now he’s not so sure. Moxley said that BCC get more dangerous every day. He said he has new weapons and a whole new version of himself that he can’t wait to show Kenny Omega when they meet in a steel cage next week. Moxley vowed to leave “one hell of a mark”…

“The Outcasts” Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm made their entrance. Willow Nightingale came out alone…

2. Saraya (w/Ruby Soho, Toni Storm) vs. Willow Nightingale. Saraya rolled to ringside to start the match. Willow followed, but Saraya ducked behind Soho and Storm. Saraya returned to the ring first and then attacked Willow once she followed. A short time later, Saraya distracted referee Paul Turner while Soho and Storm put the boots to Willow heading into a PIP break. [C]

Storm distracted the referee while Soho entered the ring. Willow hit the Pounce on Soho, who hit the ropes hard. Willow knocked Storm off the apron with a forearm shot. Saraya hit the Goodnight DDT and scored the pin.

Saraya defeated Willow Nightingale in 6:35.

After the match, The Outcasts continued to rough up Willow. Hikaru Shida’s entrance music played and she ran out with a kendo stick in hand. Once in the ring, she dropped the kendo stick and then hugged each of the Outcasts, who then held Willow for Shida to spray paint. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker entered the ring behind the Outcasts. Shida sprayed the paint in Saraya’s face. The babyface trio put the Outcasts down and then Shida spray painted “AEW” on the heels…

Powell’s POV: Willow is the latest babyface to look like a moron for not bringing any backup. The Shida swerve was silly, but at least it looks like there will be three babyfaces to counter the heel trio.

A pre-taped “House of Black” promo aired. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews tossed their title belts down while Julia Hart stood by. Black said the titles are a reminder that some in the company get away with murder while others are punished for following the rules. They said they would give any three wrestlers a shot at their titles, but there will not be an easy way out with rope breaks or count-outs. “Welcome to the open house,” Hart said…

Powell’s POV: I’m all for this. It annoys me that the rules get thrown out during most of the trios matches. I’d rather they state that the there are essentially no rules than make the referees look like fools for not actually enforcing the rules. Plus, it helps differentiate the trios matches from the traditional tag team matches.

El Hijo del Vikingo, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo made their entrance with Alex Abrhantes for the trios battle royale. Additional entrances took place during the PIP break… [C]

3. Trios Battle Royale. The entrants were Viking, Fenix, and Penta, Josh Woods, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds, The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian, QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo, and Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Daddy Ass. The Acclaimed’s entrance was televised and Caster rapped, but they were hit from behind at ringside to start the match.

The match came down to Bowens and Daddy Ass against Sabian, Butcher, and Blade. The Blade was eliminated. Bowens skinned the cat using just one hand to hang from the ropes.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Daddy Ass won a Trios Battle Royale in 9:20.

[Hour Two] Bowens and Daddy Ass celebrated their win as Caster headed back to the ring to celebrate with them…

Powell’s POV: I didn’t bother documenting all the eliminations to avoid falling behind for the rest of the night. The most notable eliminations aside from the end of the match were Powerhouse Hobbs eliminating Vikingo, and The Acclaimed eliminated Hobbs by ducking his double clothesline attempt and then sending him over the top rope. I can’t be the only one who wanted to see Vikingo and the Lucha Bros face House of Black for the trios titles.

Backstage, Sammy Guevara was interviewed by Paquette. MJF showed up and tried to buddy up to Guevara, who said he watched the show back last week and knew there was no one in the SUV when MJF claimed there was no room. MJF claimed he suffered from chronic back pain and needed to lay down, but he didn’t want Guevara to think he’s a wimp. MJF said Guevara deserves better and he doesn’t blame him for not wanting to be his friend anymore. MJF started to leave, but Guevara grabbed him kissed his forehead. MJF and Guevara ended up hugging…

Excalibur hyped the tag team main event heading into a break… [C]

Kenny Omega and Don Callis delivered a backstage promo after Excalibur hyped Omega’s cage match with Jon Moxley for next week. Callis pointed to the scar on his head and said that he thinks about what Moxley did to him every day. Callis called Moxley a sick, twisted, narcissistic sociopath. Omega said he knows Moxley will make him bleed, but he won’t be the last man standing. Omega said Moxley made it personal and it ends next week…

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see AEW putting in the work to build up the Omega vs. Moxley cage match by giving both men some promo time a week out.

4. TNT Champion Wardlow (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Logan Lemieux. Wardlow destroyed his opponent and finished him off with the Powerbomb Symphony.

TNT Champion Wardlow defeated Logan Lemieux in 1:20.

Afterward, Wardlow said he didn’t even break a sweat. He called for Christian Cage to bring out his monster Luchasaurus for an open challenge title defense. Cage and Luchasaurus made their entrance and remained on the stage. Cage heeled on the Baltimore crowd and then said he could send Luchasaurus to the ring to take the title if he wanted to. He said that wasn’t going to happen, especially in Baltimore. Cage said the title shot doesn’t belong to Luchasaurus, it belongs to him… [C]

Powell’s POV: Cage is more likely to get a quality match out of Wardlow, but I assume they still get to the battle of the big men somehow. Forgive me if I didn’t get the right name for Wardlow’s opponent. His name was announced by Justin Roberts, but I don’t know if I heard it right and they didn’t give him a name graphic.

Footage aired of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt knocking on Mark Briscoe’s door in Sandy Fork, Delaware. Dutt and Singh wore bib overalls. Dutt said they wanted to say sorry for last week’s misunderstanding and wanted to make it up to him by lending a helping hand on the farm. Briscoe handed his infant daughter to Dutt and said, “Let’s get to work.”

Jeff was about to sing “With My Baby Tonight” on the guitar when Papa Briscoe showed up, which led to Jarrett’s crew scurrying. Papa said he knew Mark knew Lethal and long time and he’s okay, but he should beware of the guy in the coveralls. Mark asked which one. Papa said both of them.

Lethal looked into the camera and announced that he and Jarrett were challenging FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Double Or Nothing. Lethal recalled Mark beating FTR in the past and asked him how he did it. “Is that what this is all about?” Mark asked. Jarrett suggested they go fishing and talk strategy…

Ricky Starks made his entrance. Juice Robinson and Jay White followed, but White did not accompany Robinson to ringside…

5. Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson. The match spilled over to ringside where Starks aggressively whipped Robinson into the barricade. Robinson gouged the eyes of Starks and then set up for a piledriver, but Starks backdropped him on the floor. Starks regrouped and picked up Robinson and then walked up the ring steps and bodyslammed him onto the ringside floor heading into a PIP break. [C]

Starks went for a top rope splash, but Robinson put his knees up. Robinson picked up a near fall off a lariat. Robinson set up for a DDT, but Starks rolled him up for a two count. Robinson threw a double thrust to Starks’ throat. Starks came right back with a spear and the Roshambo and scored the pin.

Ricky Starks beat Juice Robinson in roughly 9:30.

After the match, Jay White ran in and attacked Starks. Excalibur said White knew that Shawn Spears wasn’t in the building. Starks fought back and set up White for a Roshambo, but Robinson broke it up and then both heels fled to ringside…

Powell’s POV: Jay White’s early run in AEW continues to be disappointing. On the bright side, Starks needed a win and got one. Then again, that’s the issue with the expected Starks vs. White match is that both men could really use a momentum building win.

Excalibur hyped The Firm Deletion for Friday’s Rampage and then a video package recapped the feud between the two sides…

The following matches and segments were announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage: The Firm Deletion with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriary, Big Bill, and Ethan Page, Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance, TBS Champion Jade Cargill in action, El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo…

The following matches and segments were announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in a steel cage match, Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship, AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak…

Darby Allin and Jack Perry were shown pumping each other up inside a dressing room. Allin exited the room and then MJF entered the room and closed the door. MJF recalled saying that he and Perry could be at the top of the sport and he still believes that.

MJF pointed to what he’s done for Sammy Guevara and said he could do the same for Perry. MJF said Perry isn’t championship material and that’s okay because he was offering him a spot next to the throne. Perry said he’s not looking for a spot next to the throne, he’s looking for the crown.

Allin returned to the room. MJF told Allin he should probably talk to his tag team partner and then left the room. Perry told Allin not to worry about it and said they had this. “No, I got this,” an untrusting Allin responded… [C]

Justin Roberts stood in the ring and hyped that the Four Pillars tag team match would determine the main event of Double Or Nothing. The babyfaces made separate entrances. Allin brought a skateboard to ringside and handed it to a kid, who dropped it. Once in the ring, Perry and Allin exchanged words. MJF and Guevara entered to MJF’s theme song while both of their video walls were shown on different screens…

6. Darby Allin and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF and Sammy Guevara. Prior to the match, MJF and Guevara hugged in the ring while wearing matching scarves. MJF accused Perry of pulling his hair. Guevara held Perry. MJF wound up for a punch and stopped short of hitting Guevara after Perry pulled away from him. Perry took a swing at MJF, who moved, but Perry’s punch hit Guevara.

Schiavone said Tony Khan told him that they would stick with the match for the duration if it went past the top of the hour. A short time later, Perry went after MJF, but the referee stepped in. MJF taunted Perry while Guevara choked Allin with a scarf. Allin escaped and returned the favor and eventually choked MJF with the scarf. Perry called for a tag. Allin reached for the tag, but MJF pulled Perry from the apron. [C]

Perry hit a wicked Tiger Driver on Guevara for a near fall. Perry went up top, but MJF grabbed his foot. Guevara raced up top and performed a Spanish Fly on Perry for a near fall. Allin and MJF tagged in. Allin went for a Code Red, but MJF countered into an Alabama Slam and got a two count. Perry tagged in and put MJF in the Snare Trap. Guevara returned to the ring and double stomped Perry.

MJF and Guevara did a double clap and ran the ropes for stereo dives, but MJF stopped in the ring while Guevara performed the dive. Guevara threw Perry inside the ring and then MJF drove his head onto the mat and got a near fall.

Guevara tagged in and went up top. MJF tagged himself in before Guevara performed a Swanton. MJF covered Perry for a two count. Guevara wasn’t pleased. MJF set up Perry for a powerbomb, but Guevara tagged himself in while MJF was executing the move and tried to steal the pin.

MJF and Guevara bickered. MJF slapped Guevara across the face and barked at him. MJF turned away, but Guevara spun him around and superkicked him. Perry ran the ropes and Allin tagged himself in before Perry hit Guevara with an elbow to the back of the head. Perry covered Guevara. Allin went up top and executed the Coffin Drop with no regard for Perry, who rolled away, causing Allin to hit Guevara with the move before pinning him.

Darby Allin and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry defeated MJF and Sammy Guevara in 15:50.

Allin and Perry went face to face and jawed at one another after the match. MJF walked up the ramp while holding his jaw. MJF turned and looked at the big screen, which listed MJF vs. Allin vs. Perry vs. Guevara in a four-way for the AEW World Championship as the AEW Double Or Nothing main event…

Powell’s POV: There was zero mystery regarding the outcome of the match and yet the dynamic between the two teams kept things interesting. I really liked the Coffin Drop finish with Perry having to scurry out of the way to avoid his partner hitting him with the move. As silly and contrived as the path was to the four-way match, they are in a good place in terms of all four men having friction with one another, which has created the every man for himself feel.

Overall, there was more good than bad on this episode and I’m happy they finally established the four-way pay-per-view main event. I will be back later this evening with my weekly same night audio review of AEW Dynamite for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.