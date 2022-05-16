AEW Rampage rating and overall viewership for the second late afternoon broadcast

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 340,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 292,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 30th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired on Friday afternoon at 4:30CT/5:30ET due to the NHL Playoffs. This Friday’s show has another early start time listed currently for 5CT/6ET.