What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating and overall viewership for the second late afternoon broadcast

May 16, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 340,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 292,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 30th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired on Friday afternoon at 4:30CT/5:30ET due to the NHL Playoffs. This Friday’s show has another early start time listed currently for 5CT/6ET.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.