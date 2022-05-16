What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the WrestleMania Backlash fallout edition

May 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.893 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 1.998 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished second in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.46 rating in the same demo. The NBA Playoffs continue to serve as strong competition despite running on cable rather than broadcast television, as the game that aired opposite Smackdown delivered 5.529 million viewers for ESPN.

