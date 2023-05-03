NXT TV rating for the show featuring two title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 568,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 647,000 viewership count for the Spring Breakin’ themed edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 15th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.18 rating. The May 3, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 661,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating for the Spring Breakin’ themed show.