NXT TV viewership for the Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher cage fight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 731,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 592,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night the night with 827,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 24th in the same category.



