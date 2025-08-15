What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s show

August 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre comments on attacking WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

-Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

-Carmelo Hayes and The Miz vs. “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

  1. thad perkins August 15, 2025 @ 1:00 pm

    No Cena in Boston?!

