NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’ themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship

-Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed

-Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya and Lash Legend

-Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller

-Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar hold a sit-down meeting

Powell's POV: The WWE Performance Center should be closed forever if the 2023 version called anything other than NXT Spring Breakin' 2 – Electric Boogaloo.