NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’ themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT 2.0 television show.
-Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship
-Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship
-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed
-Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya and Lash Legend
-Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller
-Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar hold a sit-down meeting
Powell’s POV: The WWE Performance Center should be closed forever if the 2023 version called anything other than NXT Spring Breakin’ 2 – Electric Boogaloo. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
