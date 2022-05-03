WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: The updated card for the Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event that will be held on Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle in a six-man tag match

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

-Edge vs. AJ Styles with Damian Priest barred from ringside

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

-Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Powell’s POV: Styles beat Priest in a Raw match that carried the stipulation that he would be barred from ringside if he lost to Styles. Join me for my live review of WrestleMania Backlash. A same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).