WWE Smackdown rating for the returns of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.383 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.290 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.36 rating. One year earlier, the May 31, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.310 million viewers and a 0.65 rating for the King and Queen of the Ring fallout show.