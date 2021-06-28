06/28 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. a battle royal winner in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina, Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias in a strap match, MVP and Kofi Kingston

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina, Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias in a strap match, MVP and Kofi Kingston, and more (34:36)…

