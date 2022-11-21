11/21 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a WarGames advantage match, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin, Johnny Gargano vs. Omos, Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a WarGames advantage match, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin, Johnny Gargano vs. Omos, Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali, and more (29:17)…

Click here to stream or download the November 21 WWE Raw audio review.

