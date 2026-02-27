JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 72): Roth’s review of World War III Elimination Match, The Brothers of Funstruction vs. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony for the JCW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 72)

Taped February 21, 2026, in Saginaw, Michigan, at The Vault

Streamed February 26, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show opened with a recap of last week’s episode, and then the JCW Lunacy intro followed…

Mark Roberts introduced “The Luciano Enterprise” Big Vito, Mickie Knuckles, and “The French Canadian Frankenstein” PCO. Vito said he was pissed off and recapped being attacked in the limo by “The St. Claire Monster Corp.” He said Violent J was the mastermind behind the attack. The crowd chanted for Violent J. Vito said Vince Russo was not at the show.

Vito reinstated Violent J and welcomed him back. He stated it’s World War III as it would be Vito vs. JCW and Violent J. He then addressed “The Brothers of Funstruction” and called them scumbags. He called them “Dicko” and “Clapo.” Funny. Ruffo and Yabo came to the ring to respond. Vito said he has the information on the clowns and wants them to come clean. Ruffo spoke in clown, which was a bunch of squeaks. Yabo translated, and it was “Shove it up your ass.” Vito, Mickie, and PCO attacked the clowns. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” made the save…

Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott checked in on commentary and ran down the card…

1. Disco Ray vs. Facade. Ray started by getting the crowd to clap, then Facade locked up with him. They reversed wristlocks until Ray ended up in a Disco pose. Facade performed the B-Boy spin (kids, look up B-Boys in the ’80s). Ray responded with disco moves that ended in a split and a Saturday Night Fever disco pose. Facade ran toward Ray, who performed a neckbreaker. Ray hit the Dusty Elbow. Ray attempted Panic at the Disco (Sister Abigail) when The Ring Rat caused a distraction, and Facade hit a top rope thrust kick for the win.

Facade defeated Disco Ray.

Afterward, the Ring Rat helped Disco Ray to the back…

Jerry’s Jabber: Disco Ray is what happens when you combine The Human Tornado, Disco Inferno, and Disco Machone. The match was okay. There was too much focus on Disco Ray’s dancing. He seemed to be a competent wrestler when he wasn’t dancing. Facade rarely has a bad match.

Joe Dombrowski threw to a video package on Kerry Morton and his Matt Cross conspiracy theories…

Vince Russo was shown at a desk and apologized for not being at the show. Russo said he would be back next week and would tell the truth about Morton’s conspiracy theory. He said Kerry Morton was on a sabbatical because he booked him in Japan (the camera kept zooming in and out, and it was distracting)…

Mickie walked into Vito’s room while he was changing. She took her shirt off, threw Vito on the couch, got on top of him, and smothered him with her breasts. Vito wanted to focus on the upcoming match…

2. Shane Mercer vs. Steven Flowe vs. Mechawolf in a three-way to become No. 1 contender to the JCW American Championship. Mecha went straight for Mercer, while Flowe tried to get involved. Flowe eventually hit his opponents and landed a Hurricanrana on Mecha. Mercer caught Flowe and hit a fallaway slam using Flowe, and threw him into Mecha. Flowe came back with a springboard senton and Tope Suicida. Flowe attempted his Stage Dive, and Mercer caught him and turned it into a German suplex. Mercer military pressed Flowe out of the ring over the guardrail and onto Mecha. Moments later, Mecha jumped from the top rope and was caught by Mercer, who hit the Moonsault and Battery, but Flowe broke up the pin. Flowe sent Mercer into the ring post, and Mecha hit a Heat Seeking Missile. Flowe hit a victory roll for a near fall. Mecha hit his finisher on Flowe for the three count.

Mechawolf defeated Steven Flowe and Shane Mercer to become the No. 1 contender to the JCW American Championship.

After the match, Mercer beat down Flowe until Cocaine came out to save him…

J-Rod said she would see Big Al’s ass in the ring…

Jerry’s Jabber: It was a typical JCW three-way. Everyone wrestled at a fast pace, but I could have done without Steven Flowe being portrayed as an outsider in what is basically his home promotion.

Jasmin St. Claire was shown with her Monster Corporation. She said they need to win tonight. Mr. Happy yelled, “F— yeah,” and blamed it on Kongo Kong and then a teddy bear…

J-Rod came to the ring and called out “Big Al” Alice Crowley, who came out and brawled with her. J-Rod got Al over the barricade, and they brawled in the audience. J-Rod threw Al in the ring and went for a spear, but Al got out of the way and hit a Saito suplex. J-Rod punched Al, who went down. J-Rod revealed she had brass knuckles…

Disco Ray was backstage with the Ring Rat, who said JCW opened a big bag of sex chips. Wonderful…

A vignette aired for The Green Phantom… A vignette aired for Red Love, a wrestler, a duo, or a team…

Backstage, PCO destroyed an innocent guardrail…

3. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo vs. 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack for the JCW Tag Team Titles. The match started with the crowd chanting “Family.” Later, Tony grabbed Yabo by the tie. Yabo squirted Tony with a flower. The Brothers hit a Whisper on the Wind on Tony, then Mack hit a double clothesline. Mack climbed to the top rope, and Tony climbed from behind to hit an awful-looking tower of doom powerbomb. Big Vito walked to the ring and grabbed the Brothers’ briefcases. Tony took advantage of the distraction and hit the Tonysault for the win.

2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack defeated “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo to win the JCW Tag Team Titles.

The clowns told Tony and Mack what happened, and Vito left the ring…

Jerry’s Jabber: I can’t stand 2 Tuff Tony, nor his matches, and now he’s a tag champion. Oh, what a lovely day.

The Brothers were backstage and said that Vito took everything from them. 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack gave the belts back to the Brothers. Tony said they wanted to win the titles fair and square…

Jerry’s Jabber: This negated the match and made the whole thing pointless.

Steven Flowe called out Shane Mercer, which led to the second brawl of the night. Mercer beat the ever-loving Gobstopper out of Flowe. Before Mercer could throw Flowe out of the ring, Cocaine came to the ring and accidentally kneed Flowe in the back of the head while making his entrance (whoops)…

The Blast From the Past was “Officer” Colt Cabana vs. Sabu…

Cocaine was backstage checking on Steven Flowe, who said he’s alright but needed a few…

Mark Roberts introduced special guest commentator “The Chosen One” Caleb Konley…

4. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Mr. Happy, and Beast Man (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. “The Luciano Enterprise” Mickie Knuckles, PCO, and Big Vito in a World War III elimination match. Happy started for the Monsters and hit a Black Hole Slam on Mickie to eliminate her.

PCO chokeslammed Happy and eliminated him as well. PCO eliminated Mr. Happy. PCO chokeslammed Beast Man and pinned him for another Elimination. PCO eliminated Beast Man. PCO and Vito were the only ones who remained for their team, while Kongo Kong only person who remained for his team. PCO hit the PCO Sault to eliminate Kongo Kong.

“The Luciano Enterprise” Mickie Knuckles, PCO, and Big Vito defeated “The St Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Mr. Happy, and Beast Man in a World War III elimination match.

After the match, Vito celebrated until “Chicken Huntin'” played. Violent J appeared on a balcony and pointed to Vito to end the show…