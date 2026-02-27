NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania” results (2/26): Vetter’s review of Macara Dorada vs. Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. vs. Averno for the World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

New Japan Pro Wrestling “CMLL Fantastica Mania”

February 26, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

It appeared to be a sold-out show. Chris Charlton provided commentary.

* Notable that Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Yota Tsuji weren’t there because they headed to the United States after being on prior shows during this tour. Also absent is Shingo Takagi, who had teamed with Yota on other shows on the tour.

1. Futuro, Valiente Jr., and Masatora Yasuda vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tatsuya Matsumoto. The Young Lions opened. Taguchi got in and faced a luchador in purple; I think that’s Valiente. Futuro then got in — he has tassels on his mask, but everyone was wearing different colors than earlier on this tour. Futuro battled Wato. Valiente hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 4:30. In the ring, Futuro hit a top-rope crossbody block on Matsumoto. Tatsuya hit a series of bodyslams and a flying forearm. Futuro hit a powerslam, then a top-rope Lionsault for the pin. Good, fast-paced action.

Futuro, Valiente Jr., and Masatora Yasuda defeated Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 6:28.

2. Titan vs. Shoma Kato. They immediately traded overhand chops, and Titan hit a dropkick, then a dive through the ropes onto Kato. They got back into the ring, and Titan applied a Sharpshooter, but Kato reached the ropes. He hit a spin kick to the jaw at 2:00, then a dropkick. Shoma tied him up on the mat, but Titan reached the ropes. Shoma put him in a Boston Crab at 4:00. Titan escaped, he re-applied the Sharpshooter, and Shoma tapped out.

Titan defeated Shoma Kato at 4:31.

3. Magnus and “House of Torture” Yujiro Takahashi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Tiger Mask, Okumura, and Satoshi Kojima. The HoT team attacked at the bell, and we’re underway! Okumura hit a deep armdrag on Kanemaru. Kojima and Yujiro locked up at 1:00. Tiger Mask then battled Magnus, who wore black today. Magnus tugged on TM’s mask. Okumura got in and hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee on Kanemaru. Satoshi hit his rapid-fire chops on each of the three heels at 4:00. Kojima hit a DDT on Yujiro, then one on Kanemaru.

Tiger Mask hit a dive through the ropes. Kanemaru hit a basement dropkick on Kojima’s knee. Satoshi hit the Koji Cutter on Kanemaru. Kanemaru snapped Satoshi’s knee and slammed the leg onto the mat, then applied a Figure Four, but Okumura made the save at 6:00. Tiger Mask rolled up Magnus for a nearfall. Magnus accidentally sprayed mist in the ref’s eyes! TM hit a Tiger Driver on Magnus for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Magnus hit a low blow kick, ripped off TM’s mask, and rolled him up for the cheap pin.

Magnus, Yujiro Takahashi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Tiger Mask, Okumura, and Satoshi Kojima at 7:19.

4. Hatsuratsu Guerrero and Ultimo Guerrero vs. “United Empire” Templario and Zane Jay. This was my first time seeing the masked Hatsuratsu, who wore a green mask — okay, that’s Shingo Takagi! UG and Zane opened. Guerrero tied up Templario, like the other day. UG is still wearing his mask. Those two traded armdrags and had a standoff at 3:30. Shingo tagged in and battled Zane Jay. Shingo and Guerrero hit a team faceplant on Zane and celebrated. The UE worked over Guerrero. UG hit a double armdrag at 7:30.

Ultimo Guerrero hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Templario. Shingo tried a German Suplex, but Templario rotated and landed on his feet, then Templario hit a huracanrana on Shingo. He hit one on UG, then dove through the ropes onto Guerrero. Meanwhile, Zane hit a dropkick on Shingo. He teased a dive to the floor but pulled up. Jay hit a fallaway slam on Shingo at 10:30. Shingo hit a top-rope superplex on Jay. Jay hit a dropkick, but Shingo nailed a hard clothesline on Jay. He hit his Made In Japan (pumphandle powerbomb) to pin Jay. That was fun. Guerrero never did take off his mask.

Hatsuratsu Guerrero and Ultimo Guerrero defeated Templario and Zane Jay at 11:55.

5. Atlantis and Mistico and Stigma vs. Sho and Hijo de Stuka Jr. and Soberano Jr. They all started brawling on the floor, and we got the bell. The heels worked over Stigma in the ring and kept him grounded. Stuka splashed onto him. Soberano peeled off Stigma’s mask, but he got it back on. The heels began working over Mistico and stomped on him; Mistico was in gold-and-black today instead of his usual white. The heels grabbed Atlantis at 6:00 and tried to unty his mask, too. This has been quite basic.

Soberano pushed his foot onto Mistico’s groin as they continued to work him over. Stigma hit a dive through the ropes. Mistico hit a dive through the ropes at 8:30. Soberano sat down in the front row and chatted with some women. In the ring, Stigma hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. The heels regained control and stomped on Mistico in the ring. Stuka and Soberano teased that they were going to fight each other, but then they hugged. Mistico hit a 619 and a springboard huracanrana at 12:00.

Mistico hit a top-rope armdrag on Sho, and the rudos bailed to the floor. Atlantis and Stuka squared off at 13:30. Atlantis hit double armdrags, then some tilt-a-whirl backbreakers over his knee on each heel. Stigma hit a flip dive to the floor. Mistico hit a twisting plancha to the floor. Meanwhile, Atlantis put Stuka across his shoulders and applied a submission hold, and Stuka tapped out. Decent.

Atlantis, Mistico, and Stigma defeated Sho, Hijo de Stuka Jr., and Soberano Jr. at 14:42.

6. Atlantis Jr. vs. Averno (w/Magnus) for the World Historic Light Heavyweight Title. Basic reversals early on. They brawled to the floor at 3:30. Averno was in charge as they got back into the ring. Averno crotched Atlantis Jr. against the ring post at 5:00. Atlantis Jr. hit a dive through the ropes, and they were both down. Back in the ring, Atlantis Jr. hit a faceplant out of the corner for a nearfall at 9:00.

Atlantis hip-tossed Averno over the top rope to the floor, and they fought some more at ringside. In the ring, Atlantis Jr. hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Averno rolled through it and got a nearfall at 11:00. Averno suplexed Atlantis Jr. into the turnbuckles and got a nearfall. Atlantis Jr. hit a dive to the floor on Averno. In the ring, Atlantis Jr. hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 14:30.

Averno got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall, and the 15-minute call was spot-on. Atlantis Jr. hit a piledriver along his back for a nearfall. Atlantis Jr. hit an enzuigiri in the corner. Averno hit a second-rope X-Factor faceplant for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 17:00. Atlantis Jr. hit a superkick, then a pop-up powerslam for a nearfall. However, he missed a frog splash. Averno immediately hit two Angel’s Wings faceplants. He applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock on the mat, and Atlantis Jr. tapped out! New champion! I was surprised at a clean victory for Averno.

Averno defeated Atlantis Jr. to win the World Historic Light Heavyweight Title at 18:43.

7. Macara Dorada vs. Hechicero. Dorada wore mostly purple with gold trim. Hechicero has the clear size advantage. They shook hands, but Hechicero immediately got a rollup for a nearfall. They traded some creative rollups. Dorada hit a huracanrana that sent Hechicero to the floor at 3:00. Dorada hit a running dive off the apron and hit a huracanrana. He dove through the ropes onto Hechicero. Hechicero hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 4:30 and began targeting the knee as they got back into the ring.

Dorada hit a creative armdrag off the ropes and a Death Valley Driver at 7:30. Hechicero hit a backbreaker over his knee, and they were both down; he eventually got a nearfall at 9:00. They traded chops on the ring apron, and Hechicero dropped him face-first on the apron at 10:30. They climbed up one of the shorter sets of bleachers and brawled. Dorada hit a moonsault off a light display about 12 feet to the ground at 12::00 (Hechicero, of course, was a pro in catching him).

They returned to the ring and fought in the corner. Dorada hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. Hechicero applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat at 14:00, then he snapped the other arm behind Dorada’s back! Dorada eventually got a foot on the ropes to break the hold. They got up and traded chops. Dorada hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Hechicero hit a dropkick at 16:30. Dorada hit a headscissors takedown. He walked across the top rope and hit a springboard moonsault for the pin. That was really good.

Mascara Dorada defeated Hechicero at 17:25.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event that is well worth checking out. Averno-Atlantis Jr. was also good with a surprise title change. Shingo’s tag match takes third. I still can do without seeing the aging Atlantis, and even a slower Ultimo Guerrero, but the rest of the show was fine.