08/25 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 372): Sean Plichta on AEW Forbidden Door, NXT Heatwave

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Sean Plichta, who filled in for Jonny Fairplay, and answered email questions coming out of AEW Forbidden Door and NXT Heatwave. Our next big event post-show will be on Tuesday, September 2, coming out of WWE Clash in Paris…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 372) with co-host Sean Plichta.

