WWE Raw results (8/25): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns’ appearance, Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, Nikki Bella calling out Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,683)

Birmingham, England, at bp pulse LIVE

Streamed live August 25, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] A video package recapped last week’s Raw main event… A shot aired of the host city, and then Michael Cole narrated backstage shots of LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Bella. Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves…

Roman Reigns made his entrance while pyro shot off on the stage. Reigns was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. The crowd chanted Roman’s name in European style and followed up with “OTC” chants. Reigns smiled in response. The crowd sang a song while Reigns looked into a camera and said, “They love me.”

Reigns told the Birmingham crowd to acknowledge him, which led to another round of OTC chants. He said it felt like old times. He said the fans still sound the same in that they are “loud as hell.” Reigns said he has big plans for the night, the rest of the year, and next year.

Roman said he had to be honest with himself. He said the fans acknowledged him, but there was something he needed to acknowledge in order to move forward. Roman said it’s not old times anymore, and he’s not the guy he used to be, but maybe he can be.

Reigns said Cody Rhodes predicted it a year ago. The crowd booed. Reigns looked surprised at the booing and said, “Interesting.” Reigns mentioned The Vision faction, which was also booed, and said they followed through with what Cody said by taking everything from him. A censored “F— you, Rollins” chant broke out. Reigns smiled and said he’s felt that way for a long time.

Reigns said he no longer has The Bloodline. He credited Jey Uso with winning their tag team match. He said Jey has the rematch clause (those are back?) and he should be challenging for the title. Reigns said his time will come. Roman said The Vision had to find something to take from him, which brought him to Bronson Reed.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said before walking onto the stage with Bronson Reed, who wore the Shoelafala around his neck. Reed also wore a new “Tribal Thief” t-shirt. Heyman called Reed the realest gangster to hit Birmingham since the Peaky Blinders.

Heyman noted that it was five years ago this week that he went from being Brock Lesnar’s advocate to becoming the Wiseman for Reigns. Heyman said Reigns is now by himself in the ring. “I love you, my Tribal Chief,” said Heyman. He said he loved him five years ago, and he loves him now, which is why he came out to disrespect him. The crowd sang Roman’s name again, so Heyman started to sing Reed’s name instead.

Heyman said he didn’t come out to disrespect Reigns out of malice; he did so out of respect. Heyman said Reigns needs the tough love that a wiseman can deliver. He said that he isn’t man enough to beat tough love into Reigns, but Reed is. Reigns replied: “Hey, dumbass, on Sunday in Paris, you can kiss my ass, because I’m going to whoop his ass.”

Reed said it won’t be about receipts; it will be about disrespect. Reed said Roman’s tribe from Samoa is civilized. Reed said his tribe is not, and that’s why they were exiled and sent to Australia. Reed said Roman’s tattoos are paid for, whereas his tattoos are earned. Reed said he’s the Samoan that Roman’s father and uncle warned him about, and he’d find out why at Clash in Paris.

Reigns acted surprised that Reed was Samoan. “That means your ass belongs to me,” said Reigns. He said they could give it one more shot since they were cut from the same fabric. Reigns said Reed could come to the ring, return his shoes, apologize to the people, acknowledge him, and never send disrespect again. Reigns told Reed to come to the ring and fix the problem.

Reed removed the Shoelafala and put it around Heyman’s neck. Reed said Reigns didn’t want him to come to the ring because he would force him to acknowledge his Tribal Chief. Reigns said Reed was right about one thing. He said Reed wouldn’t have to come to the ring because he was going to him.

Reigns and Reed fought at ringside. Reed ran Roman into the ring post. Both men got in the ring and traded punches until security pulled them apart. Reed beat up a few security guards and splashed Reigns in the corner. Reed went for Roman’s shoes, but Reigns kicked him. Reed hit Reings with a senton.

Reed went to the apron with the intention of going up top, but Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, producers, and referees got in the way and tried to talk him down. Reed went up top anyway, but Reigns had recovered and was able to punch him down. The brawl continued at ringside heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I really liked this segment. Reigns (and/or writers) put some thought into his promo, and I liked Reed talking about his Samoan heritage and why his tribe is more dangerous than Roman’s. As much as WWE tends to go overboard with pull-apart brawls, this was a good one. I’m definitely looking forward to Reigns vs. Reed at Clash in Paris.

Cole said Reigns and Reed were separated during the break…

Backstage, World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh spotted Dominik Mysterio talking with El Grande Americano (the Ludwig Kaiser version). Balor asked what was going on. Dom told him not to worry about it and said he’d catch up with him and McDonagh later. Balor fist-bumped Dom…

Dragon Lee made his entrance, and then Balor and McDonagh’s entrance followed…

1. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh (w/Finn Balor). McDonagh tried to distract the referee, but she caught Balor on the apron and ejected him. McDonagh went to ringside to speak with Balor before he left. Lee hit McDonagh with a flip dive. Back inside the ring, Lee went for a top rope move and jumped into a McDonagh dropkick. [C]

Reed hit a Liger Bomb, which caused McDonagh to land on his head. A short time later, Dominik Mysterio showed up at ringside and tripped Lee while the referee was focused on McDonagh. AJ Styles hopped the barricade and made quick work of Dom before sending him over the barricade. Lee hit Operation Dragon on McDonagh and then got the three count…

Dragon Lee beat JD McDonagh in 8:40.

Powell’s POV: Fortunately, McDonagh seemed fine afterward. Both guys worked hard and delivered a strong opening match.

Jackie Redmond interviewed LA Knight in what appeared to be a closed restaurant inside the venue. Knight wondered whether CM Punk hitting him last week was accidental or intentional. Knight said Punk shrugged his shoulders and didn’t help him. Knight said Punk wanted everyone to work together, but that can’t happen now. Knight said Punk is a hungry man. He said it’s feast or famine on Sunday, and the rations are limited. Knight said he’s the only one in the match who has a match, and it’s against Bron Breakker…

Graves hyped the Knight vs. Breakker match as the show’s main event…

Penta made his entrance for his match against Kofi Kingston… [C]

A Rusev vignette aired. He said when he came back, he would no longer listen to people who told him who to hurt. Rather, he would decide who he wants to hurt. He said his conscience is clear for what he’s about to do to Sheamus at Clash in Paris…

Cole said Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match would be their final match…

Balor called out Dom in the Judgment Day clubhouse, saying that he thought Dom had McDonagh’s back. Dom asked what about him. Raquel Rodriguez said Liv Morgan wouldn’t want the infighting. Dom said she was right. Dom said Balor has known AJ Styles the longest and asked him to take care of Styles tonight. Balor said he would speak to Pearce. McDonagh volunteered to join Balor, who told him to stay in the back and glared at Dom while telling him that he would handle Styles himself. Rodriguez told Roxanne Perez she needed to get her head in the game because she had a big night ahead…

2. Penta vs. Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods, Grayson Waller). Kingston’s entrance was not televised. Waller had Graves sign a petition to have the Mexican Destroyer banned. Penta had Kingston at ringside when he set up for a flip dive, but Kingston ran up the entrance aile to avoid it. [C]