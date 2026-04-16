Progress “Chapter 193 – Progress Las Vegas II” results (4/16): Vetter’s review of Man Like DeReiss vs. Michael Oku for the Progress Title, Paul Walter Hauser vs. Big Damo for the Progress Proteus Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress “Chapter 193 – Progress Las Vegas II”

April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Horseshoe

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This was the fourth show of The Collective, and the first of the Thursday shows (I also reviewed the PoderMania, Dragongate USA, and Hybrid Wrestling & Pro Wrestling Unplugged Midnight Xpress events). It was 11 a.m. in Las Vegas as this began.

* Again, this is a large room, and the lighting is tinted blue today. I’ll reiterate that the canvas is new and clean and has the Collective logo in the middle. Joe Dombrowski and D-Lo Brown provided commentary. The crowd was perhaps 250.

1. “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Kuro and LJ Cleary. Again, Cleary is engaged or married to Lyra Valkyria, and he’s pretty talented. Kuro is similar to Kevin Knight; I’ve seen him in APC Catch from France. Cleary and Morgan traded some fast reversals early on. Andrews hit a standing moonsault on Cleary for a nearfall. Kuro entered at 1:30 and traded shoulder blocks with the shorter Andrews. Morgan hit a dropkick on Kuro’s knee in the ropes, and he hit an inverted senton on Kuro. Cleary hit an elbow drop on Morgan, and they kept Flash in their corner.

Andrews got a hot tag at 4:00 and hit some forearm strikes on each opponent, then his double Pele Kick. He hit a double stomp to Kuro’s chest. Flash hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Kuro hit a cannonball in the corner on Mark at 6:00, then a piledriver for a nearfall on Andrews. All four fought in the ring. Andrews and Flash hit stereo headbutts. They all began kicking each other. LJ accidentally hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer on Kuro! Andrews hit a Poison Rana for the pin. Good action; that was a lot of offense in a match that short.

“Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews defeated Kuro and LJ Cleary at 7:52.

2. Danny Jones vs. Simon Miller. Again, more people know the bald, muscular Miller for his comedy wrestling reviews on YouTube. Dombrowski noted that Jones (who briefly wrestled in NXT-UK) has competed in 17 countries, but he hasn’t been in Progress for a few years. They locked up; Jones looks like Cash Wheeler, but taller and younger. Jones got irritated and slapped Simon in the face. He slammed Simon’s knee against the ring apron at 2:00, and he jawed at the fans and was booed.

Back in the ring, he choked Simon in the ropes and pulled apart his mouth. He hit an Irish Whip and got a nearfall. He hit a punt kick to Simon’s spine at 4:00. He slapped Simon on the head; D-Lo said it’s a sign of disrespect more than actually hurting Simon. Simon hit a back suplex and a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Jones hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. He hit repeated blows to the back, and he barked at the ref. It allowed Simon to hit a spear, then a Jackhammer for the pin. Solid match.

Simon Miller defeated Danny Jones at 7:31.

3. Ethan Allen vs. “Blackheart” Lio Rush in a Super Strong Style 16 tournament match. Ethan carried his Progress tag team title belt with him to the ring. Lio cackled on the way to the ring, and his eyes were bugging out of his head. He sat in the corner of the ring and talked to himself. Allen was more annoyed than scared. He hit a chop but Rush no-sold it. Lio did his misdirection offense. Lion jumped in his arms and climbed Ethan, who is certainly taller and thicker. Dombrowski said Ethan is a 10-year pro but still just 24!

Lio hit an enzuigiri. Ethan slammed him on the ring apron at 3:00. In the ring, he hit a gutwrench suplex. Lio rolled to the floor and interacted with the fans. “Does Lio even know where he is?” Dombrowski asked. Ethan eventually followed to the floor and he whipped Lio into some empty front-row chairs. (These are not flimsy, metal folding chairs, either.) In the ring, Lio hit a back suplex and they were both down at 7:00.

Lio hit an enzuigiri. He hit a clothesline into the corner. Ethan applied a sleeper on the mat in the center of the ring. He switched to locking both of Lio’s arms behind his back! Lio bit the middle rope to get a rope break at 9:00! He looks like a maniac! Lio dove through the ropes onto Ethan. In the ring, he hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin! I’ll call that an upset, too!

Lio Rush defeated Ethan Allen at 10:09 to advance in the Super Strong Style 16.

4. Emersyn Jayne vs. Renee Michelle vs. Lena Kross vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart. I wrote their names in order of appearance. Lena carried her AEW Tag Team Title belt. A nice pop for Shotzi. Worth reiterating that Lena is about 6’1″ and she towers over the other four. All five fought at the bell. Shotzi hit a double low-blow uppercut, and the women actually sold them this time! (I’m so confused! Wrestling has taught me that women are impervious to low blows!) Jayne hit a running knee. Mercedes backed Jayne into a corner and chopped her. Shotzi hit a Doomsday missile dropkick at 1:30.

Renee applied a leg lock around Lena’s neck and did the Vaquer-style faceplants between her knees. We had a human centipede with four of the women doing the headplants! Mercedes, who wasn’t in the chain, just kicked them all! Lena hit a release German Suplex on Mercedes, then one on Renee, then one on Jayne, then one on Shotzi!!! Jayne hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall on Renee at 4:30. Mercedes and Jayne fought on the ropes in the corner, and Mercedes hit her Spider German Suplex.

Shotzi and Mercedes fought in the corner, and Shotzi hit a neckbreaker. She dove through the ropes onto Jayne! In the ring, Renee and Jayne battled. Dombrowski made a sly comment about the “rock stars and mavericks” that Renee hangs out with. (She’s married to “Rock Star Spud,” also known as Drake Maverick.) Jayne got a flash rollup out of nowhere to pin Martinez! Good action; I wish that had gone longer. Shotzi and Emersyn argued after the bell.

Emersyn Jayne defeated Renee Michelle, Lena Kross, Mercedes Martinez, and Shotzi Blackheart at 6:43.

5. Paul Walter Hauser vs. Big Damo for the Progress Proteus Title. Hauser “has put up $100,000 of his own money” for the winner. Damo (WWE’s Killian Dain) has really morphed into a cross between A-Train and Braun Strowman. Hauser carried a briefcase, and he had the title belt over his shoulder. Dombrowski said that “success has gone to his head.” D-Lo said fans across the UK are angry at Hauser because he’s “never defended that belt on British soil.” We got the bell, and Paul rolled to the floor rather than lock up with Big Damo. In the ring, Damo hit some punches to the ribs and a clothesline at 1:30.

Hauser hit some kicks and a senton, and he celebrated and was booed. He hit some chops, but it just ticked off Damo! “What he needs right now is a stunt man,” Dombrowski said. Damo hit one hard chop that dropped Paul at 4:00. Damo hit a spinebuster and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Hauser hit an awkward spinebuster and got a nearfall. Hauser went to the top rope, but Damo met him in the corner, and Damo hit a second-rope superplex at 6:00! The ref got bumped! Hauser immediately hit a low-blow uppercut, rolled up Damo, and scored the tainted pin. The crowd was disgusted.

Paul Walter Hauser defeated Big Damo to retain the Progress Proteus Title at 6:47.

* Hauser cut a heel promo, ‘apologizing’ to the British fans, but he’s taking his belt home. Simon Miller snuck up behind Hauser! Miller punched him and dragged him into the ring. Damo hit a senton and a Vader Bomb on Hauser! The crowd chanted for one more, so Damo hit a second Vader Bomb.

6. Rhio vs. Vert Vixen in a women’s Super Strong Style tournament match. I always note that I consider Vert to be the top unsigned US-based female talent. An intense lockup to open. Rhio hit a series of knee lifts to the chest. Rhio slammed her back-first on the ring apron. In the ring, Rhio hit a shotgun dropkick, then a fisherman’s suplex and another dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30.

Vert hit a Helluva Kick, and she tied Rhio in the Tree of Woe and stomped on Rhio as she was upside down, then hit a baseball slide dropkick to the face. Vert hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 3:30. She dove through the ropes onto Rhio. Rhio then dove through the ropes onto Vert! In the ring, Rhio hit a top-rope shotgun dropkick at 5:30, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Vert hit another suplex, then a running knee to the jaw and her Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00.

They fought in the corner, and Rhio hit a leaping headbutt, then her Samoa Joe-style Muscle Buster for a believable nearfall. D-Lo criticized Rhio for not hooking the leg, saying it cost her the win. Vert hit a back-body drop. Rhio hit a running crossbody block, then a neckbreaker over the knee for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded rollups. Rhio hit a clothesline. Rhio nailed a package piledriver for the clean pin. That was really good. D-Lo said the whole bracket is on notice with Rhio looking so strong here.

Rhio defeated Vert Vixen at 10:59 to advance in the women’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament.

7. Man Like DeReiss (w/Brodie Lee Jr.) vs. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair) for the Progress World Title. Hmmmm…. will Joey Janela attack Brodie in this match? Frankly, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t! Amira and Brodie jawed at each other before the bell. Oku hit a running dropkick at the bell and a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall just seconds in! DeReiss hit a clothesline, then some chops in the corner and a big back-body drop. Oku hit a Sling Blade clothesline. Oku hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30.

Oku hit a running Penalty Kick, but he missed a springboard moonsault. DeReiss unloaded some chops, then a second-rope Blockbuster at 5:00. They traded rollups. DeReiss hit a running back elbow that dropped Oku. They traded forearm strikes. Oku hit a Pele Kick; DeReiss hit a German Suplex; Oku hit a leg lariat to the jaw. Nice sequence. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner at 7:00, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Brodie Lee passed the title belt into the ring. Amira stopped him. Brodie threw water at Amira, completely soaking her! Oku confronted Brodie on the floor. Oku threw the kid into the ring! Brodie punched Oku! Michael got angry, but he let Brodie go, and Lee rolled to the floor. DeReiss hit a superkick on Oku, but he missed a top-rope 450 Splash, as Amira pulled Oku to safety! Brodie hit a crossbody block on Oku on the floor! In the ring, MLD hit a shotgun dropkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30.

DeReiss went for a Sharpshooter, but Oku escaped and applied a half-crab! Brodie Lee was at ringside and had a white towel! The crowd gasped at the thought that he could throw in the towel! Oku hit a superkick that sent MLD to the floor. Oku hit the running Fosbury Flop to the floor. In the ring, DeReiss hit a wind-up Flatliner, then he nailed the 450 Splash for a believable nearfall! He hit a piledriver for a nearfall! DeReiss applied a Sharpshooter, and the crowd taunted Oku, who tapped out!

Man Like DeReiss defeated Michael Oku to retain the Progress World Title at 13:45.

Final Thoughts: Two really good matches to conclude the show. I will go with the main event for best match of the show, but it really didn’t need the Brodie Lee stuff, especially since Joey Janela never did appear and land another blow on the 14-year-old. Lio Rush-Allen takes third.

Like Wednesday’s Dragongate show… they only had seven matches, so everything got more than enough time to play out — nothing was cut short due to time. I like Big Damo, Mark Andrews, and Flash Morgan Webster, and it was good to see them all in action back in the U.S. The women’s five-way was fun, and I do wish it had been longer. (How many people caught Dombrowski’s joke about Rock Star Spud?) A very good representation of Progress Wrestling. This show, like all the dozen Collective events, is available on Triller+.