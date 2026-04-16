GCW “PoderMania” results (4/15): Vetter’s review of Charli Evans vs. Billie Starkz, Brittany Blake vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the Poder Title, Miranda Alize vs. Carolina Cruz

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “PoderMania”

April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Horseshoe

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

There are a dozen shows as part of this year’s Collective and I plan to watch at least a few matches from all of them! PoderMania kicks off the festivities.

* The event opened with an anime video. This is a large ballroom with soft, red lighting. The crowd was maybe 150. The canvas looks clean and professional with the “Collective” logo on it — don’t underestimate the importance of that. Val Capone and Veda Scott provided commentary — if I’ve heard them team before, I don’t recall it! (And I love having a female commentary team for the women’s show.)

1. Su Yung and Leva Bates vs. Joseline Navarro and Mazzerati. Yung is still doing her ghostly, goth look; I’ve only seen her a few times since a chair was recklessly thrown at her face, breaking several bones and keeping her out of action for months. I saw AEW original Leva at least once in the past year in the Florida indies. I thought Navarro had a broken ankle, but maybe I’m confused? Mazzerati is a regular here in Las Vegas, and Val called her “Ms. FSW,” which is pretty accurate.

Leva and Navarro opened. Leva hit a huracanrana and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Joseline hit a hard clothesline on Yung for a nearfall. Mazzerati entered and hit a second-rope crossbody block on Yung for a nearfall, and she hit some punches at 4:00 and dragged Su to her corner. Leva entered and hit a Lungblower to Joseline’s chest. Yung fired up in a creepy manner before splashing Mazzerati in the corner. Mazzerati scrambled to her corner and tagged out to Navarro, not wanting any part of Su!

Su and Joseline traded overhand chops, and Veda noted they are both “heavy hitters.” Yung hit a series of kicks to the thigh. Joseline hit a Facewash kick in the corner on Yung, and Veda noted she was trying to “kick the face mask off” of Su. Bates and Navarro traded forearm strikes. Leva superkicked Mazzerati. Yung hit a “Panic Switch” (a Cradle Shock), and both Yung and Leva covered Mazzerati for the pin. Solid opener.

Su Yung and Leva Bates defeated Joseline Navarro and Mazzerati at 8:40.

* Tara Zep came to ringside and attacked Mazzerati, then she left with Su Yung. Quite a creepy duo!

2. Lil Marz and Amira vs. Jazzy Yang and Toga. Amira and Marz wore nearly identical purple one-piece gear. I haven’t seen Toga before; she has short blonde hair. This was her first trip outside of Japan, Val said. Yang, of course, is the daughter of WCW’s Jimmy Yang. Toga opened against Amira, and they traded standing switches. Toga hit a shoulder tackle and got a nearfall. Her loose parachute pants make me think of Yuka Sakazaki. Lil Marz entered, and Val noted that the Aussie star has been in Europe for months.

Jazzy entered at 2:30 and hit a spin kick to Amira’s jaw. Amira and Marz worked over Jazzy in their corner. Amira hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:00, then a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Jazzy hit a crossbody block onto Amira, and they were both down. Toga and Marz tagged in. Toga bodyslammed one opponent onto the other. Amira hit a German Suplex on Toga. Jazzy hit a superkick. Toga hit a fisherman’s suplex on Amira, then a pumphandle uranage on Marz for the pin. I liked that.

Jazzy Yang and Toga defeated Lil Marz and Amira at 8:44.

* Some chairs and other weapons were brought to the ring… for a Vegas Boulevard Brawl! A poker table was set up in the ring with some chips on it.

3. Nixi XS vs. Shazza McKenzie. The fashionista Nixi XS wore what can only be described as a sexy, white wedding dress. Shazza was dressed more like a showgirl, with a big fluffy boa around her neck. They sat across from each other at the table, and the referee handed out cards. (This was not interesting when they did it with Duke Hudson in NXT, but let’s see what they do here.) They all looked at their cards. Nixi threw her cards in Shazza’s face, stood up, and threw Shazza into the table, and I started the clock. (I haven’t heard a bell). They brawled in the ring. Shazza jabbed Nixi in the ribs with the chair.

They brawled to the floor. (I can see how huge this room is for the first time!) Shazza had a kendo stick covered in gold streamers, and she struck Nixi with it. They looped the ringside area. Shazza went to get a chair from under the ring, but Blair Onyx was under the ring and holding onto it! Shazza tried to get back into the ring, but Nixi attacked her. Veda and Val explained that Blair and Shazza have been feuding for months. Nixi gave Shazza a paper cut on her lip with a playing card. Nixi poured a bottle of champagne on Shazza’s head at 4:00.

Nixi dumped a bag of gems and rhinestones on the mat, and she hit a bulldog, dropping Shazza face-first on the stones. Nixi hit a spin kick to the jaw. The ref was holding a small bag and refused to make the cover? (Was it a bag of cocaine?) Yes, it was… because Shazza snorted it, which fired her up, and she hit a series of clotheslines! Some good humor here. Val made some “Showgirls” movie references. Blair got on the apron for a distraction. Nixi hit Shazza over the head with a bottle, and it shattered everywhere! Nixi immediately hit a DDT for the pin. Some silliness; they had fun with it.

Nixi XS defeated Shazza McKenzie at 6:48.

4. Izzy Moreno vs. Gypsy Mac vs. Brittnie Brooks in a three-way. Izzy is the talented, 18-year-old Bayley superfan, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she gets signed before she’s 21. Mac is from Vegas, but she’s competed all over in the past year; she was recently on an East Coast tour. Brooks pie-faced them both at the bell, so they superkicked her and sent Brittnie to the floor. Mac and Izzy traded some reversals. Izzy hit a shoulder tackle and a basement dropkick at 1:30. Brooks pulled Izzy to the floor and whipped her face-first into the ring post.

Brooks mounted Mac in the ring and hit repeated punches. They got up and traded chops. Izzy jumped back in and hit some clotheslines on Brooks, then a second-rope crossbody block at 4:00. Mac swung Moreno, so Izzy’s legs struck Brooks. Mac hit a buttbump in the corner on Brooks. Moreno hit a crossbody block on Mac for a nearfall, then a Falcon Arrow on Mac for a believable nearfall at 5:30. Moreno hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Brooks hit a Saito Suplex on Izzy, but Moreno rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned.

Gypsy nailed Brooks with a spear for a nearfall. Brittnie hit a bulldog faceplant on Mac. Izzy hit a tornado DDT on Brittnie. Mac superkicked Moreno and hit a Lungblower to the back. Mac went to the top rope, but Izzy tossed her to the mat. Izzy hit a Shining Wizard to Mac’s jaw, but Brittnie stole the cover and got a believable nearfall. Brittnie hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) on Mac, but now Moreno shoved Brittnie to the floor and stole the pin on Mac! I loved that finishing sequence.

Izzy Moreno defeated Brittnie Brooks and Gypsy Mac at 8:18.

* ROW announcer Emily Mae interviewed Izzy Moreno. Izzy was pleased she got a win and said she couldn’t have done it without the fans.

5. Kaia McKenna vs. Allie Katch. A clean lockup to open, and Allie backed her into a corner. Kaia hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Allie hit a Pele Kick, and she kept Kaia grounded. Allie hit a rolling cannonball into the corner for a nearfall at 5:30. Kaia fired up and hit some clotheslines and a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30, and they were both down. Allie hit a piledriver for the clean pin. Decent.

Allie Katch defeated Kaia McKenna at 7:59.

6. Journey Bourke, Valentina Rossi, and Sirena Veil vs. Rachel Ley, Emily Jaye, and Dani Mo. Rossi is among the new WWE ID prospects, and she and her squad are the heels. I’ve seen attorney-turned-wrestler Bourke just a couple of times; I’m more familiar with the other five. Emily and Valentina opened; they have the same long, dark hair. Emily hit some running kicks. Rossi did the splits while shoving her foot in Jaye’s throat, then she hit a splits leg drop across the chest for a nearfall at 2:00. Ley entered, so Bourke also entered. Ley did a double backflip-into-an-elbow in the corner, then an X-Factor on Journey.

Bourke hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Dani Mo and Sirena Veil entered and locked up at 4:00. Sirena hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop. Mo hit a basement dropkick, then a Code Red for a nearfall. Veil hit a guillotine leg drop. Ley hit a top-rope crossbody block on Valentina. Bourke hit an Air Raid Crash. Mo hit a Michinoku Driver on Sirena for a nearfall at 7:00. They all started fighting. Jaye and Mo hit stereo clotheslines in opposite corners, then they hit stereo headstands-into-Vader Bombs. They hit a team slam on Veil. Ley hit a unique, top-rope 450 Splash to pin Veil. A lot of talent in this one.

Rachel Ley, Emily Jaye, and Dani Mo defeated Journey Bourke, Valentina Rossi, and Sirena Veil at 8:21.

7. Alex Gracia vs. Aleah James. Like Mazzerati and Gypsy Mac, Gracia is a regular competitor here. If you recall, Aleah was in NXT-UK. This is a first-time-ever meeting. They locked up and appear to be of similar height and size (and their pink/purple gear is pretty similar, too). Gracia pulled the hair to drag Aleah to the mat, and she worked the left arm. Veda noted this newer, more aggressive side of Gracia, more willing to take a shortcut. Aleah hit a monkey-flip and an ugly bulldog for a nearfall at 1:30.

Gracia hit a knee lift to the nose and went for a cover with her feet on the ropes, and she was booed. Val said she was disappointed in Gracia. Gracia hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Aleah fired up and hit some running elbows and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Alex raked the eyes and hit a Russian Leg Sweep for the tainted pin! Good for the time given.

Alex Gracia defeated Aleah James at 5:09.

8. Brittany Blake vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the Poder Title. I haven’t seen much of Blake, and I see on cagematch.net this is just her fifth match of the year (and the last year she did 30 matches in a year was 2017). Veda said Shotzi had three matches slated for Wednesday and nine for the weekend. (We call that doing the Mike Bailey schedule!) Redhead Blake is shorter and thinner. They immediately traded reversals on the mat, while Val and Veda discussed the prior meetings between these two — it’s been a few years since they fought (due to Shotzi being in the WWE system). They got in a knuckle lock and traded some reversals. Shotzi hit a 619 at 2:00.

Shotzi tripped her on the apron, and they traded blows while on the apron. Shotzi hit a rolling cannonball from the apron onto a standing Blake on the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Shotzi hit a step-up kick for a nearfall, then her rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 5:00, and she put Blake in a Boston Crab, but Blake grabbed the ropes. Brittany hit an enzuigiri and a jumping knee to the chin in the corner, then a uranage out of the ropes. Blake hit a top-rope double stomp to the back for a nearfall at 6:30.

Shotzi hit a twisting neckbreaker, and they were both down. Brittany hit a powerbomb, and they were both down. Blake hit a running knee, but Shotzi rolled to the floor. They found kendo sticks and swung them at each other on the floor. Shotzi hit Blake a few times across the back. Shotzi pulled out a chair at 10:00, and she pushed Blake to sit down. Shotzi hit a running knee to the chest, with the chair tipping over. In the ring, she went for a top-rope senton, but Blake got her knees up to block it. Blake looked like she was going for a Sharpshooter-style submission leg lock, and Shotzi tapped out! Good action.

Brittany Blake defeated Shotzi Blackheart to retain the Poder Title at 10:51.

9. Miranda Alize vs. Carolina Cruz. They immediately went to the mat with Cruz applying a headlock. Alize hit some punches to the ribs and was in charge. Cruz fired up and hit some back elbows and a shotgun dropkick at 5:00. She hit a handspring-into-a-spear in the corner, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Alize put her in a crossface. Cruz hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Alize hit a stunner and a Shining Wizard for the pin. Solid.

Miranda Alize defeated Carolina Cruz at 6:40.

10. Jazmin Allure vs. Alejandra Le Leona for the Ladies Night Out title. They traded armdrags early on. Allure hit a headscissors takedown, so Leona hit one. Leona hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes, and we got the required “Eddie!” chant. Allure hit a faceplant for a nearfall at 1:30. Allure hit a Rude Awakening neckbreaker for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops, and Val said they swore at each other in Spanish. Leona hit a heel hook kick to the jaw, then a 619 and a splash for a nearfall at 3:30. Leona hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall. Allure hit a Lungblower to the chest and a swinging slam for the pin. That finish came out of absolutely nowhere.

Jazmin Allure defeated Alejandra Le Leona to retain the Ladies Night Out title at 4:32.

11. Charli Evans vs. Billie Starkz. Veda said they fought once, in 2021. (So, Billie was 15 or 16 at the time?) They immediately hit clotheslines and traded German Suplexes. Billie hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 1:30. Evans nailed a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a running knee to the side of the head for a nearfall. She hit some Facewash kicks in the corner. Billie repeatedly rammed Charli’s head into the turnbuckle at 4:00. Evans got a Victory Roll for a nearfall, but Billie reversed it and got the flash pin. Good until the sudden ending was disappointing.

Billie Starkz defeated Charli Evans at 4:27.

Final Thoughts: Full disclosure — I watched the first half live but then switched to AEW, and watched the rest Thursday morning. This is an important point because I could see how much time was left in the show as I watched the last few matches. I can only assume they had a hard “out” time they HAD to finish by, because those last two matches were shockingly short. Originally, Evans-Starkz was announced as a pre-show match and ONLY for fans in attendance. So, when Jazmin vs. Leona started, I thought THAT was the main event, and they were being given 15 or so minutes. But instead, those final two matches combined for nine minutes. That wasn’t satisfying for anyone.

Shotzi-Blake was really good and the best match of the show. I really liked that Izzy-Brittnie-Mac three-way for second. I was intrigued by what I saw of Toga, who was the only new face in the lineup for me. Despite the shortness of those last two matches, both were good for the time given. Unfortunately… even with all the tremendous talent on this card … it ultimately felt rushed at the end.