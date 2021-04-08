NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver lineup: The full card for tonight’s night two

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two.

-Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed for the NXT North American Championship.

-Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Reed won night one’s gauntlet eliminator to earn the NXT North American Title shot. Night two is available via Peacock in the United States (and WWE Network internationally). Join John Moore for live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John and I will team up for an audio review of night two, which will be available to Dot Net Members tonight and as Friday’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.