AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as ringside enforcer.

-Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy for the TNT Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Pac and Rey Fenix for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill.

-Anthony Ogogo’s in-ring debut.

Powell's POV: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will be barred from ringside during the Jericho vs. Harwood match. Wednesday's episode will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place. NXT is moving to Tuesday nights next week, meaning Dynamite will run unopposed by other pro wrestling content.