NXT UK: Prelude preview: NXT UK Championship match headlines today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Walter vs. Rampage Brown for the NXT UK Championship.
-Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar for a shot at the NXT Heritage Cup.
-Meiko Satomura and Millie McKenzie vs. Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network/Peacock. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.
