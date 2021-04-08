What's happening...

NXT UK: Prelude preview: NXT UK Championship match headlines today’s show

April 8, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Walter vs. Rampage Brown for the NXT UK Championship.

-Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar for a shot at the NXT Heritage Cup.

-Meiko Satomura and Millie McKenzie vs. Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network/Peacock. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.