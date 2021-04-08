NXT UK: Prelude preview: NXT UK Championship match headlines today’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Walter vs. Rampage Brown for the NXT UK Championship.

-Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar for a shot at the NXT Heritage Cup.

-Meiko Satomura and Millie McKenzie vs. Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network/Peacock. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.