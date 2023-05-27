What's happening...

WWE Night of Champions lineup: The card for today’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia

May 27, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

Powell’s POV: WWE NOC will stream live on Peacock with an advertised start time of noonCT/1ET. I will be covering the show live and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) and as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

