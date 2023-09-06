WWE Raw rating for the Labor Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.704 million viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.677 million average. Raw delivered a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.51 rating.

Powell’s POV: WWE’s numbers rose despite running opposite the Duke vs. Clemson college football game that produced 4.388 million viewers for ESPN. The show will face much bigger competition when Monday Night Football returns next week.

The first hour of Raw delivered 1.764 million viewers. Hour two had 1.756 million viewers. The third hour fell off with 1.593 million viewers. The September 5, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.054 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Labor Day edition.