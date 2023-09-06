“The Sheik” Adnan Al-Kaissie dead at age 84

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler, manager, and promoter Adnan Al-Kaissie (Adnan bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissy El Farthie) died on Wednesday at age 84. The cause of death was not disclosed when it was announced on Mick Karch’s Facebook Page.

Powell’s POV: Al-Kaissie wrestled as Billy White Wolf before he became “The Sheik” Adnan Al-Kaissie in the AWA. I didn’t see his Billy White Wolf days, but I grew up on watching The Sheik’s Army on AWA television. In fact, he worked the first live pro wrestling event that I attended when he filled in for the advertised Jerry Blackwell in a match against Jim Brunzell in Prescott, Wisconsin. Al-Kaissie went on to work as General Adnan during Sgt. Slaughter’s heel run in WWE. My condolences to his family, friends, and many fans. Al-Kaissie was a colorful character and a terrific heel manager.