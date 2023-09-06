AEW All Out poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

-The best match of the night honors went to Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a strap match, which produced 43 percent of the vote. Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita finished second with 19 percent of the vote, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship finished a close third with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B+ grades in our AEW All Out audio review for Dot Net Members on Sunday night. Jake went with Cassidy vs. Moxley as his pick for best match, while I went with the strap match.

The 2022 All Out received a majority B grade from 38 percent of the voters. The 2021 All Out was given an A grade from 87 percent of the voters (and was a rare event that Will Pruett, Jake Barnett, and I all gave an A grade to). Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. The WWE Payback poll results were released earlier today.