AEW Dynamite results (9/6): Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne and Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta in tournament matches, Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Title, All Out fallout

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 205)

Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Aired live September 6, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Orange Cassidy made his entrance while Taz put over the effort that he put in despite losing to Jon Moxley at All Out. There was a “thank you, Orange” chant. He started his promo by saying, “Hey.” He said he was told to stay home, but he said he wouldn’t do that. Cassidy said he would be there every single week. He closed by delivering his “I do not have a catchphrase” catchphrase and exited the ring.

“Wild Thing” played and then Jon Moxley made his entrance from the concourse with Claudio Castagnoli. Cassidy stopped on the entrance ramp and then turned around and watched as Moxley arrived at ringside and held up the AEW International Championship.

Cassidy started to walked to the back when AR Fox’s entrance music played. Cassidy stopped on the stage and looked at Fox, who was accompanied onto the stage by Allin. Fox headed to the ring while Cassidy and Allin went to the back…

1. Jon Moxley (w/Claudio Castagnoli) vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Championship. Fox performed an early dive over the top rope onto Moxley at ringside. Fox picked up a near fall once they were back inside the ring. Moxley rolled to ringside. Fox followed and was roughed up on the floor. Moxley tossed Fox over the barricade heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Fox hit a top rope 450 splash for a near fall. Moxley came right back and threw elbows to the side of Fox’s head. Moxley ran the ropes, but Fox hit him with an enzuigiri. Fox ran the ropes again and ate a lariat. Moxley put Fox down with a Death Rider and scored the pin.

Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox in 8:20 to retain the AEW International Championship.

After the match, Moxley bumped fists with Castagnoli and then they exited through the crowd. Darby Allin entered the ring, checked on Fox, and raised his arm.

Meanwhile, Nick Cage was shown on the big screen. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus confronted him. Cage said Wayne is a fine boy. He said he went back and watched footage of Nick’s father and said he owed him an apology. “He was even worse than I thought he was,” Cage said. He added that if Wayne needed a mentor, he should consider it being a champion. “Say hello to your mom for me,” Cage said before walking away…

Powell’s POV: A good opener that didn’t overstay its welcome. Fox was given a decent amount of offense, but the new champion went over clean and decisively. Meanwhile, Cage’s zingers continue to crack me up.

Kris Statlander made her entrance for her TBS Title match… [C]