NXT talent cuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT released the following wrestlers on Friday, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

-Drew Gulak

-Valentina Feroz

-Boa

-Trey Bearhill

-Keyshawn Leflore

-Emma Diaz

-Darrell Mason

-Julian Baldi

-Ezekiel Balogun

-Vlad Pavlenko

-Kiyah Saint

Powell’s POV: Gulak has not appeared on NXT television since Ronda Rousey went public with the story that he grabbed the drawstring of her sweatpants, which Gulak claimed was accidental. Feroz and Boa made many appearances on NXT television, and Bearhill made a few appearances. LeFlore, Diaz, Mason, and Baldi were featured on the WWE Next Gen show on Roku.