ROH on HonorClub results (2/26): Donna Purrazzo vs. Trish Adora for the ROH Women’s Pure Title, Red Velvet vs. Zayda Steel for the ROH Women’s TV Title, Nick Wayne returns to the ring

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 156)

Taped February 21 in Oceanside, California, at Frontwave Arena

Streamed February 26, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Adam Priest beat JD Drake.

2. “TMDK” Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste) defeated “The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison (w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance).

3. Red Velvet defeated Zayda Steel for the ROH Women’s TV Title.

4. Big Bill, Bryan Keith, James Drake, and Zack Gibson (w/Isla Dawn) over Che Cabrera, CJ Tino, Dom Kubrick, and Richie Slade.

5. “SkyFlight” Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky defeated “Los Suavecitos” Adrian Quest, Danny Rose, and Ricky Gee.

6. Jay Lethal (w/Blake Christian, Lee Johnson) beat Tommy Billington.

7. Satnam Singh beat Jordan Oasis.

8. Persephone defeated Johnnie Robbie.

9. Komander over Tony Nese (w/Ariya Daivari, Mark Sterling, Stori Denali).

10. ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne (w/Kip Sabian, Mother Wayne) defeated Lucas Riley in a Proving Ground match.

11. Donna Purrazzo beat Trish Adora to retain the ROH Women’s Pure Title.