AEW Dynamite results (2/25): Powell’s review of MJF and Hangman Page pick a stipulation, Brody King vs. Mark Davis, Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 334)

Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

Simulcast live February 25, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary… Brief pre-taped promos aired with AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, and their challengers Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford… The broadcast team ran through the rest of the lineup… Brief FTR and Young Bucks’ promos aired about the Mile High Madness match…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the AEW Continental Championship match. Renee Paquette checked in from ringside with brief comments and then asked Marina Shafir about the origin of her pre-match slap on Jon Moxley. Shafir said there’s no pain in the slap, only joy…

Powell’s POV: Nothing awkward about a woman telling a man’s wife that her husband only feels joy when she slaps him. Yikes. I can’t even imagine how that would go over in my house. I’d probably take plenty of slaps and none of them would bring me joy. An hour before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 2,500 with all tickets distributed. The venue holds between 2,200 and 3,950, depending on the event. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. He said something about partying with Flava Flav in Las Vegas.

1. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Clon in an eliminator match. The fans were behind Moxley and then booed when Clon used a tag rope to choke him. McGuinness pointed out that Moxley would do the same thing. Clon executed a moonsault off the barricade onto Moxley on the floor before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Moxley performed a piledriver and covered Clon for a near fall. A short time later, Moxley went for a sleeper, but Clon escaped and hit an overhead kick that sent Moxley to the floor. Klon ran up the ropes and hit a wild moonsault that drew “holy shit” chants. Klon got Moxley back in the ring and went for another top rope move, but Moxley caught him with a cutter on the way down.

Clon came back with a combination of strikes that put Moxley down on the mat. Clon hit him with a top rope double stomp before covering him for a near fall. Clon hoisted up Moxley for a move, but Moxley escaped and hit him with the Paradigm Shift. Moxley followed up with the Death Rider for the win…

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley defeated El Clon in 16:20 in an eliminator match.

Powell’s POV: Had someone told me this match would go sixteen minutes, I would have assumed that I’d be writing that it overstayed its welcome. There was never any doubt regarding the outcome, but it was an entertaining match.

A video package recapped Swerve Strickland beating Kenny Omega and attacking him afterward on last week’s show…

Prince Nana showed up at ringside with a microphone and told the broadcast team that Swerve Strickland doesn’t care about being fined $100,000. Nana made them all stand up and called them stupid fools. Nana introduced Swerve Strickland, who walked out to more boos than cheers.

Swerve stood on the broadcast table and asked, “Did you miss me, sickos?” There were cheers. Swerve said he felt no guilt because he warned Kenny Omega. Swerve said Omega had the nerve to call someone else the most dangerous man in AEW. “Kenny, are you dumb?” Swerve asked. He recalled saying he would put Omega down and said that he’s a man of his word.

Swerve said he made a killing taking down The Elite over the last three years, and now they’ve all been taken down one-by-one. Swerve recalled talking with Hangman Page about the word regret. He recalled saying at the time that he regretted what he did, but now he looks back and realizes it was the most successful time of his career. Swerve said he will live life now with no regrets. Swerve put everyone in AEW on notice…

Powell’s POV: I was wondering if Swerve would hold off on saying anything about Hangman Page for a while, but I like the way he explained why he no longer feels regret. Swerve is off to a good start as a heel.

Brody King and Bandido stood on the backstage interview set. King said Swerve Strickland had an issue with him being called the most dangerous man in AEW. King said he takes issue with Swerve thinking he deserves to be the next AEW World Champion. King said he would prove during his match with Mark Davis why he should be next in line for an AEW Title match… [C]

2. Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd. Both entrances were televised. Kidd stuffed Cassidy’s DDT attempt and then dropped him with a punch. Kidd covered Cassidy for a two count before a PIP break. [C]