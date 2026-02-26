WWE Evolve results (2/25): Vetter’s review of the “season finale” with WWE ID vs. WWE PC in a ten-man tag match, Wendy Choo vs. Kali Armstrong, and Zena Sterling vs. Tyra Mae Steele

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 49)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed February 25, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

* Tonight is the “season finale.” Next week is Succession II.

* Kam Hendrix and Team PC were hanging out in the locker room. They belittled the Team ID roster. A guy named Cyrus showed up and apparently is the newest member of Team PC.

1. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Zena Sterling. Tyra wore her Gold Medal around her neck. Certainly two taller-than-average women here. Tyra immediately scooped her up and dropped Zena. She hit a fireman’s carry for a nearfall. Tyra hit a spear, then a German Suplex for the pin! I don’t think Zena landed a move!

Tyra Mae Steele defeated Zena Sterling at 1:19.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Steele at ringside. Tyra said she’ll be watching the women’s title match later. Kali Armstrong came to the ring! They walked past each other with no words between them.

2. Kali Armstrong vs. Wendy Choo. Choo’s gear now looks a lot like what Xia Li wore in her NXT run. Standing switches to open, and Kali threw her to the mat. Choo hit a running cannonball from the apron to the floor at 1:30. [C]

After the break, Kali tripped Wendy on the ring apron and took control. In the ring, Kali hit a spear in the corner. Wendy hit some running kicks in the corner and got a nearfall at 4:30. Kali hit a powerslam for a believable nearfall. Wendy hit a second-rope superplex, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 6:00. This has been pretty good. Wendy applied the Dirt Nap (Cobra Clutch) and fell backwards to the mat, but Kali rolled to the floor. Kali tapped on the floor but then escaped. In the ring, Kali pushed the ropes to cause Wendy to fall from the top turnbuckle to the mat. Kali ran the ropes to pick up speed, and she nailed her flying shoulder tackle for the pin. Good action.

Kali Armstrong defeated Wendy Choo at 7:23.

* In the locker room, Mike Cunningham, Aaron Rourke and Sean Legacy were stretching. The Vanity Project showed up. Legacy cut a babyface promo, saying this might be the last time they are all here together.

* A Harlem Lewis video aired. He’s focused on taking down Brooks Jensen for attacking him from behind.

* Tate Wilder came to the ring — he’s the special referee for the ten-man tag main event! This is just a one-fall match, not an elimination match like a few weeks ago.

3. “Team ID” Aaron Rourke, Mike Cunningham, Sean Legacy, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes (w/Jackson Drake) vs. “Team PC” Keanu Carver, Kam Hendrix, Cyrus, Braxton Cole, and Harley Riggins. Hendrix and Legacy opened, but within seconds, all ten were fighting in the ring. Things settled back to one-on-one, and Legacy dropkicked Carver. Cyrus got in, and Blake Howard said Cyrus was a running back at Boise State. Baylor entered at 2:00 to face Braxton Cole. Riggins – still in his Diesel gear — tagged in. Carver hit some flying shoulder tackles. [C]

Laynie Luck was seen in the VIP Lounge. In the ring, the PC heels kept Smokes in their corner. Baylor got in and hit a leaping neckbreaker on Riggins for a nearfall at 5:00. Cunningham tied up Cyrus’ left arm. Legacy hit a standing moonsault on Cyrus. Cunningham got a hot tag and hit a hard, decapitating clothesline on Braxton Cole at 7:30. Cole hit a clothesline on Cunningham. Jackson Drake jumped in the ring, but Tate Wilder punched him, and Drake rolled back to the floor. This angered Baylor and Smokes, so they left!

Cappuccino Jones appeared and was irate as Baylor, Smokes, and Jackson Drake headed to the back! Rosenberg said it was a “shocking betrayal.” The PC heels kept working over Cunningham in their corner. Riggins hit a Mafia Kick at 10:30. Kam entered, mounted the grounded Cunningham, and hit several forearm strikes. Carver, while on the floor, ran over and attacked Cappuccino Jones. Braxton and Kam dropped Cunningham throat-first across the top-rope at 12:30. [C]

As we returned from the break, the PC heels were still working over Cunningham. The commentators talked about Swipe Right abandoning their team. Drake Morreaux has now joined Laynie Luck in the VIP lounge. Aaron Rourke finally got a hot tag at 15:30, and he hit some clotheslines and a Lungblower to the back. Rourke hit an Eat D’Feat on Riggins. Legacy hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Carver.

Kam jumped in and hit a spinebuster on Rourke for a nearfall. Rourke hit a DDT on Kam, then a split-legged moonsault. Legacy and Cunningham hit stereo superkicks, then stereo top-rope dives to the floor. In the ring, Hendrix and Rourke traded rollups. Kam accidentally punched ref Tate Wilder! Rourke hit his second-rope Molly-Go-Round and pinned Kam!

“Team ID” Aaron Rourke, Mike Cunningham, Sean Legacy, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes defeated “Team PC” Keanu Carver, Kam Hendrix, Cyrus, Braxton Cole, and Harley Riggins at 17:55 (the clock was stopped during two commercial breaks).

* Cappuccino Jones got on the mic and noted this is Legacy’s final Evolve match as he’s moving permanently to NXT. The crowd gave him a “Thank you, Sean!” chant. Legacy got on the mic and said he’s been at this for ten years, and the ID program got him to NXT. The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” Sean said he’s leaving this place in good hands.

Final Thoughts: I liked that main event. Over the past two or three weeks, The Vanity Project were de facto babyfaces, and I didn’t like it. They clearly are heels and need to stay as heels. So, it was perfectly done for them to walk out on their team mid-match.

Kali-Choo was really good, too. So, the only complaint was the opener. I have no problem with Tyra winning, but why not have a competitive match that lasts four or five minutes? Squashing Zena does neither Tyra nor Zena any good.

Evolve Succession II will be next week, featuring Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones, Kendal Grey vs. PJ Vasa, and Brooks Jensen vs. Harlem Lewis.