NXT Takeover: Portland lineup – Six matches set for Sunday’s NXT standalone event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: Portland event that will be held Sunday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.

-Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship.

-Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT North American Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano.

-Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a street fight.

Powell’s POV: This looks like a terrific show on paper. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on WWE Network beginning with the pre-show. The main card will stream Sunday night at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review afterward. Paul “Triple H” Levesque indicated that he will be holding a post show media session on Sunday night. Check out Levesque’s pre-Takeover media call here.



