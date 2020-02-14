Cathy Kelley departing WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Cathy Kelley announced via Instagram that Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland will be her final day working for WWE. “If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was,” Kelley wrote (read her full post below). “But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away.”
Powell’s POV: Kelley joined the company in February 2016. She’s really grown as an on-air personality over the last four years and will surely be missed. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever is next.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write… I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday’s NXT Takeover being my last day. If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away. I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it’s watching a video I’ve done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means. I’m not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later ❤️ – CK
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...
Be the first to comment