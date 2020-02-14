Cathy Kelley departing WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cathy Kelley announced via Instagram that Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland will be her final day working for WWE. “If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was,” Kelley wrote (read her full post below). “But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away.”

Powell’s POV: Kelley joined the company in February 2016. She’s really grown as an on-air personality over the last four years and will surely be missed. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever is next.



