WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Mystery partner teaming with Roman Reigns in the main event, Smackdown Women’s Title match, Valentine’s Date

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

-Bayley vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Otis and Mandy Rose go on a Valentine’s Day date.

Powell's POV: Bring protection, Otis. That crusty thing that's been burning a hole in your wallet for over a decade now needs to be replaced before the big date. Anyway, Smackdown will be held tonight in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.



