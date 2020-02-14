Two ROH wrestlers injured, new signee debuting, first ROH Women’s World Championship tournament entrant, tag match set for Past vs. Present show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Maria Manic suffered a neck injury while being powerbombed by Bully Ray at ROH Free Enterprise and is out indefinitely.

-Flamita suffered a torn meniscus at Free Enterprise and has been pulled from the Glory By Honor event on February 29.

-Recent signee Adam Brooks from Australia will make his ROH debut at the ROH 18th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 13 in Las Vegas.

-Sumie Sakai is the first announced entrant in the 16-woman tournament that will be held to crown the first ROH Women’s World Champion.

-Delirious and Grizzly Redwood vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry has been added to the ROH Past vs. Present event that will be held on March 14 in Las Vegas.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the Manic injury is legitimate or part of her storyline with Bully Ray. The blog also features notes on Matt Taven, changes to the St. Louis lineup caused by Flamita’s injury, plus notes on the challengers for the ROH Tag Titles at the 18th Anniversary show, and more.



