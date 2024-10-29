Maria Kanellis-Bennett hospitalization update

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW/ROH performer Maria Kanellis-Bennett issued the following update on Tuesday morning regarding her ongoing hospital stay.

We are about 6 days out from my surgery. I’m still at the hospital after my brief time home. Still very swollen and bruised. They have me on a new medication schedule that seems to be helping. It includes nerve pain medication, caffeine, a muscle relaxer, allergy meds, and nausea… pic.twitter.com/P6lgTFWYKo — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 29, 2024

Powell’s POV: Maria underwent surgery last week to remove her adrenal gland and a mass. She returned to the hospital on Sunday night and was readmitted on Monday. We continue to wish her, husband Mike Bennett, and their family all the best.