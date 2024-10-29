Maria Kanellis-Bennett hospitalization update

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW/ROH performer Maria Kanellis-Bennett issued the following update on Tuesday morning regarding her ongoing hospital stay.
We are about 6 days out from my surgery. I’m still at the hospital after my brief time home. Still very swollen and bruised. They have me on a new medication schedule that seems to be helping. It includes nerve pain medication, caffeine, a muscle relaxer, allergy meds, and nausea… pic.twitter.com/P6lgTFWYKo
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 29, 2024
Powell’s POV: Maria underwent surgery last week to remove her adrenal gland and a mass. She returned to the hospital on Sunday night and was readmitted on Monday. We continue to wish her, husband Mike Bennett, and their family all the best.
Be the first to comment