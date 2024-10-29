What's happening...

Maria Kanellis-Bennett hospitalization update

October 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW/ROH performer Maria Kanellis-Bennett issued the following update on Tuesday morning regarding her ongoing hospital stay.

Powell’s POV: Maria underwent surgery last week to remove her adrenal gland and a mass. She returned to the hospital on Sunday night and was readmitted on Monday. We continue to wish her, husband Mike Bennett, and their family all the best.

