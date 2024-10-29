Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. New Day vs. War Raiders for a shot at the World Tag Titles, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn: It was a nice touch to establish that not all is forgiven between Jey and Jimmy despite their hug on Smackdown. The addition of Zayn to the story was the obvious move and it’s logical that his character isn’t keen on the idea of Jey reuniting with Jimmy and Roman Reigns. The closing segment with Jey and Jimmy spotting Zayn having a parking lot conversation with Solo Sikoa was a nice twist. All roads lead to the OG Bloodline reunion in time for the WarGames match, but there should be a few bumps like this along the way. It will be very interesting to see what causes Zayn to reunite with his old crew even if it’s only for one night.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Another strong match from Sheamus and Kaiser. It was a little surprising to see Kaiser take a clean loss just days before he teams with Gunther to face Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the Smackdown main event. Nevertheless, it feels like Kaiser is gaining credibility with the fans by holding his own in these slug fest matches with Sheamus.

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed: After having one too many brawls last week, they pulled it back to a single big brawl outside the building. The idea that two covered tables just happened to be set up behind the back of a semi-truck for the wrestlers to go through was laughable. But the repeated story of Reed taking part in a big stung during a parking lot brawl and being able to stand up and walk away while his opponent stayed down added to his monster dynamic.

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio: A soft Hit. Playing up the mystery of Adam Pearce selecting a former world champion as Dom’s opponent only to go with the obvious pick made for a needlessly flat moment. But Dom stealing the pin was surprising and sets up what should be a really fun title match with Gunther.

Karrion Kross strong-arming The Miz: The direction of the newly turned Miz character is more intriguing than anticipated. It hasn’t led to the expected all out feud with R-Truth. Rather, the Kross character drove a wedge between Miz and Truth, and he’s now using the Final Testament’s numbers advantage to make Miz do his bidding.

WWE Raw Misses

“The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles: This was an enjoyable match until the needless interference spot with Chad Gable. Did Rey and Lee really need an out for losing, especially when it came at the expense of simply putting over the returning badass tag team clean? On the bright side, the simple spot with Woods knocking Lee off the apron to prevent a hot tag from Rey drew heat. The story of Woods’ frustration and heel antics continues to be fun.

Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega: There are the female wrestlers in the title picture and then the rest of the women just seem to have trivial time-filler matches that don’t get much creative support.

Crown Jewel go-home show: Raw was an easy watch, but nothing about this episode increased my interest in the Crown Jewel premium live event. Gunther’s appearance was limited to a pre-taped promo, and the women’s match for the Crown Jewel Championship was an afterthought.