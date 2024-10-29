What's happening...

El Phantasmo on indefinite leave from NJPW due to a cancerous tumor

October 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW wrestler El Phantasmo (Riley Vigier) announced via social media that he has a cancerous tumor. “Just want to get this out of the way so everyone doesn’t have to worry about me,” Phantasmo wrote on social media (read his full statement below). “The last 2 weeks I’ve had a bunch of scans and tests done, and doctors have found a little tumour of cancer.

“Things are happening really fast, but I have amazing family, friends, and fans by my side, and I’m so grateful to have the support of warriors who have gone through the same thing before, and I look forward to help those going through it next. Believe me when I say I’m in good spirits, and I’m not nervous, worried or scared.”

Powell’s POV: NJPW announced that Phantasmo will be sidelined indefinitely and they have already announced related changes to upcoming cards. Obviously, we wish Phantasmo all the best.

