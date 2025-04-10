AEW Dynasty poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event tied with D and F grades from 25 percent each from the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 21 percent.

-56 percent of our voters selected Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet in a three-way for the AEW International Championship as the best match of the night. Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Championship finished second with 14 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave Dynasty B- grades during our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Last year’s Dynasty received an A grade from 59 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.