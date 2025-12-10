Brian Kendrick says being sent home before an AEW match due to past offensive comments was “really silly” 

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Brian Kendrick

Host: JP John Poz

On AEW suddenly pulling him from a 2022 show over past offensive comments: “I showed up to debut, I was in my gear, ready to wrestle Jon Moxley in the opening match. About an hour and a half beforehand, I got a call from their lawyer. The lawyer said an old video resurfaced — a clip of me talking about conspiracy theories… They didn’t like what I talked about. It was seen as an embarrassment to the company, so they made me leave the building.”

Whether he was paid during the three months following the incident: “I wasn’t getting paid during that time. I was reaching out to different lawyers, and finally I got a hold of someone who had no idea what was going on — so I only got paid for one of my contracts.” [Kendrick had a coaching contract and a wrestling contract]

Keeping quiet while dealing with stress and uncertainty: “I might have been in breach of contract if I made a statement that wasn’t approved by AEW at the time, so I just sat there for three months while my stomach rotted.”

On how the situation was handled: “It’s really silly. It was just words said a long time ago. No violent actions, no crimes… There are people who’ve done worse things, but people like those people. I might not be the most likable person, and that’s the difference. The right people don’t like me — and if they did, I’d be okay. So that’s that.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, Shawn Michaels and the TWA, ROH, Spanky, Bryan Danielson, WWE, Vince McMahon, Kabuki masks, Paul London, tag team title wins, NJPW, Zero-1, TNA, and more.

Powell’s POV: Kendrick shared conspiracy theories in 2011 and 2013 that included the Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings being a hoax, and the Holocaust was overblown. Before anyone reaches for the usual defense in these situations, here’s a reminder that while you have freedom of speech in this country, that doesn’t mean there are no consequences for the things you say. Kendrick apologized (see below) after being sent home by AEW in 2022. Based on these new comments downplaying his past statements as “just words,” it’s hard to believe the apology line about living with regret for the rest of his life.

I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. — Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) February 3, 2022