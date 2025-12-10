Rhodes Wrestling Association “Fall Fury 2: One Year Anniversary” results: Vetter’s review of Zilla Fatu vs. Jimmy House, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Vert Vixen, Billy Gunn vs. Cordell Bennett

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Rhodes Wrestling Association “Fall Fury 2: One Year Anniversary”

November 23, 2025, in Cedar Park, Texas, at Wild West Cedar Park

Replay released November 5, 2025 via YouTube.com



This show was held in a large tavern; the ring looks really huge, and it was well lit. There were perhaps 100-150 fans in attendance. This is the first RWA show I’ve seen that was not in their training center. Cedar Park is located north of Austin

1. Auzzy and Hitt vs. Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes vs. “The 8th Day” Timur the Great and Father Oday in a three-way tag for the RWA Tag Team Titles. I’ve noted that Hitt reminds me of a taller, thicker Chris Kanyon. Wyatt is the taller, younger brother who looks more like his uncle Dustin. Wayne is shorter, thinner, and looks more like his half-uncle Cody. The 8th Day didn’t want to shake hands, and they attacked the other two teams, and they got thrown to the floor. Wyatt and the think Auzzy traded basic reversals. The 8th Day are regulars in New Texas Pro, so they aren’t trainees. Timur kept Wyatt grounded.

Wayne got a hot tag at 3:30 and hit a spinebuster on Timur. However, the ref didn’t see the tag and ordered Wayne out of the ring! The crowd played along and loudly booed the ref. Hitt got a hot tag at 5:30, and he hit some clotheslines. Auzzy hit a flip dive to the floor onto two guys. Wayne hit a top-rope dive to the floor. The big Hitt (he is maybe 6’5″!) hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone at 7:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. In the ring, Wayne hit a spinning neckbreaker. Hitt hit a DVD on Wayne. Timur nailed a spear on Wyatt. Suddenly, all six were down. Everyone again fought to the floor. In the ring, the 8th Day hit a team Stunner move and pinned Auzzy! New champions! Good, high-energy opener.

Timur the Great and Father Oday defeated Auzzy and Hitt and Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes to win the RWA Tag Team Titles at 10:17.

2. T.Y. Shane vs. Jesse Funaki. I think this is the fourth match I’ve seen for the son of former WWE wrestler (and Smackdown’s No. 1 announcer!) Sho Funaki; he might still be a teen. Shane has long hair and looks like a dirtball redneck, and he’s probably in his late 30s. Basic reversals early on, and Funaki hit a dropkick at 2:00. A commentator talked about Jesse being “the future of the business.” Shane shook hands with Robert Mays (I’m unsure of the spelling), a guy in a suit who came out to watch the match. Shane and Funaki brawled at ringside. In the ring, Shane was in charge and kept Funaki grounded.

Shane hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Funaki hit a running dropkick in the corner, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Funaki hit a superkick at 8:30, but Shane hit a swinging Alabama Slam for a nearfall. He tied a chokehold on the mat. Funaki was going to win, but Mays put Shane’s foot on the ropes. Funaki hit a plancha to the floor on Mays. In the ring, Shane hit a headbutt with a weapon under his baseball cap! Shane then hit a DDT for the tainted pin. Decent.

T.Y. Shane defeated Jesse Funaki at 11:10.

3. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Vert Vixen. This is one of the matches I tuned in for! Vert remains the best unsigned U.S.-based female wrestler. Purrazzo wore a red robe and white pants, looking like an early Valentine’s Day outfit. Cagematch.net stats show Deonna beat Vert in their only prior singles meeting in 2022 Standing switches to open, some quick reversals on the mat, and a standoff at 1:00. The commentators talked about Vert recently taking two months off for real-life reasons. Deonna planted her foot in Vert’s throat and was in charge early on. Deonna tied up the left elbow and twisted it.

Vert hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00. Deonna crashed shoulder-first into the post in the corner. Vert hit a stunner, and they were both down at 8:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Vert hit an Exploder Suplex, but she was selling the pain in her elbow. She hit a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00. Deonna locked in the Fujiwara Armbar in the center of the ring! Vert eventually reached the ropes. Vert got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a springboard spin kick for a nearfall at 12:00. Deonna applied the Fujiwara Armbar, transitioned to the Venus de Milo double-armlock, and Vert submitted. Awesome. (The commentators didn’t know what to call her finisher. Shame!)

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Vert Vixen at 13:06.

4. Abadon and Mop Guy vs. Chad Lennex and Tonda. Lennex feels like a kid who is playing dress-up as a vampire/goth character. The heel commentator said Chad has “lost his soul” and is dark now. Abadon wore a full white one-piece I haven’t seen before. Yes, Mop Guy is a scrawny kid with a mop in his hand. He had similar makeup on his face as Abadon. Tonda is tall and muscular! She towers over Abadon and, at first glance, is even more muscular than Kamille. The guys brawled; neither is (quite bluntly) that good.

Abadon got a hot tag at 4:30 and beat up Lennex, hitting a huracanrana, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Tonda accidentally hit a hard chop on Lennex. Abadon hit a running knee on Tonda, sending her to the floor. Abadon hit a back suplex on Lennex for a nearfall. Mop Guy hit a running one-legged dropkick and pinned Lennex. Not particularly good, but I always enjoy watching Abadon wrestle.

Mop Guy and Abadon defeated Chad Lennex and Tonda at 6:38.

5. Cordell Bennett vs. Billy Gunn. Cordell has a great physique, and he’s a decent heel. But of course, Billy Gunn is taller and thicker, despite his age. Standing switches early on. Gunn hit a series of punches in the corner at 3:00 as the crowd counted along, told Cordell to “suck it,” and Cordell rolled to the floor to regroup. They brawled at ringside, and Bennett took control. They got in the ring, and Cordell kept Gunn grounded and worked Billy’s left arm. Gunn missed a Fameasser. However, seconds later, he hit the Fame-asser for the pin. They didn’t do much at all, but they kept this crowd into it.

Billy Gunn defeated Cordell Bennett at 8:26.

6. “Conflict Theory” Korey Konstantine and Jordan Tyler vs. Andy Optimal and Wayne Moxxi. I haven’t seen Moxxi or Optimal before. Tyler looks like an 1800s carnival strongman; he’s bald with a wide mustache. He was going to open, but he tagged out to Korey. Moxlli has dark hair and wore mostly black pants, and he traded standing switches with Korey. Optimal is a white kid, a bit portly, and he wore green trunks. He hip-tossed Korey and got a nearfall at 3:00. He hit some forearm strikes, and this Optimal kid is making me think of a younger version of “Violence is Forever” member Dominic Garrini.

CT hit a team slam on Optimal for a nearfall at 5:00, and they worked the kid over in their corner. Korey hit a running knee as Optimal was in the ropes, then a Dragon Suplex. He got a nearfall, but Moxxi made the save. Moxxi got in and hit a series of punches. He hit a 619 on Korey, then a top-rope flying forearm on Korey. Moxxi hit a springboard stunner. Suddenly, all four were down. Moxxi and Optimal hit discus forearms on Tyler. Tyler threw Optimal into the ring post. Korey threw a fireball into Moxxi’s eyes! The heels each hit a Lungblower on Moxxi and pinned him. Decent match; that fireball to the face looked good (so many times it doesn’t work.)

Korey Konstantine and Jordan Tyler vs. Andy Optimal and Wayne Moxxi at 10:56.

7. Movie Myk vs. Vin Parker. Both men have wrestled on past RWA shows I’ve checked out. Vin carries himself like a young, cocky Eli Drake, wearing dark sunglasses. I’ve noted that Myk, with his floppy hair on top, reminds me of former NXT talent Velveteen Dream. Both have good physiques. Basic reversals and a feeling-out process early on. Vin hit a baseball slide dropkick at 3:30. In the ring, Vin hit a running kick to the spine and was in charge. He hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 7:00. Myk hit a belly-to-belly overhead suplex and they were both down. He hit an Exploder Suplex. Vin applied an abdominal stretch.

Myk hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Myk put Vin on his shoulders, but Parker’s legs accidentally struck the ref! Vin got a visual pinfall, but the ref was down! Vin pulled out a pair of brass knuckles and put them on his fist… but he pulled up and didn’t use them! (He tossed them aside but they were still in the ring.) Myk caught him with a punch. Cordell got in the ring and picked up the brass knuckles. He jawed at Myk, but then he struck Parker! Myk covered the prone Parker for the pin. Solid match; these two are clearly among the better guys here. Cordell and Myk hugged! That’s how you pull off a double turn!

Movie Myk defeated Vin Parker at 13:31.

8. Jazmin Allure vs. Sophia Rose vs. Maya Rose vs. Drea for the RWA Women’s Title. My first time seeing Drea; she is white with long black hair halfway down her back, and she wore bright lime gear. She’s a heel. Rose is a redhead now; she was blonde when I first saw her in Dreamwave a couple of years ago. All four fought at the bell; no tags. Rose and Maya were suddenly alone, and they traded friendly reversals. Maya hit a flying back elbow. Sophia hit a handspring-back-elbow on Drea at 2:30. Jazmin planted her foot in Sophia’s throat and punched her.

Maya hit a running Claymore Kick. Drea hit a Lungblower to the back, and she choked World in the ropes. Sophia hit a second-rope crossbody block on the heels at 5:30. Maya hit a doublestomp on Sophia’s chest. Rose hit a German Suplex on Drea, and all four were down again. The four fought in the corner and we had a Tower of Doom Spot, and they were all down at 7:30. Sophia hit a Spanish Fly on Drea out of the corner. Jazmin hit a bulldog on Rose for a nearfall, and she jawed at the ref. Rose hit the Splits Stunner on Jazmin! Jazmin hit a pump kick on Drea, then a swinging slam on her for the pin. Good action.

Jazmin Allure defeated Sophia Rose, Maya Rose, and Drea to retain the RWA Women’s Title at 9:59.

9. Zilla Fatu vs. Jimmy House. I’m an unabashedly big fan of Zilla and I think he’d be a great addition to the TNA roster. I’ve seen House at least once before; he wore a purple singlet, and he has dark black hair, and he has an impressive physique. They immediately traded punches. Jimmy hit some armdrags. House tackled him, and they fought on the mat. House hit a dropkick at 5:00 that sent Fatu from the turnbuckle to the floor. House hit a running crossbody block off the apron onto Fatu, and he began to jaw with fans at ringside.

Fatu hit a hard uranage on the ring apron at 7:30. They got into the ring, but Zilla missed a frog splash. Zilla nailed a pop-up Samoan Drop for a believable nearfall. He hit a top-rope flying headbutt for a nearfall at 9:30, and he was surprised he didn’t win there. However, he missed a Samoan Spike. House hit some flying shoulder blocks until he finally knocked Zilla down. He hopped on Fatu’s back and applied a sleeper, and Zilla fell to one knee.

However, Zilla got up and fell backwards to flatten House. Jimmy hit a spear for a nearfall at 13:00. He hit a release German Suplex and was fired up, but Zilla hit his own release German Suplex. House hit another one, and he pulled down the straps of his singlet (so you know he’s serious!) Zilla ducked under a flying shoulder tackle, and he hit the Samoan Spike to the throat for the pin. I really liked that. They hugged afterwards.

Zilla Fatu defeated Jimmy House at 15:16.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. I thought about only watching three or four matches, but I’m glad I had time to watch the whole show. The main event was really good. House was impressive here. He must be fairly new, as he doesn’t have a cagematch.net entry yet. Deonna-Vert was predictably good as well, and it takes second place. I’ll go with the women’s four-way for third, as I really like what I saw there.

There is a lot of good, young talent here. Sure, the Rhodes brothers have garnered the headlines, but Parker, House, Cordell, Funaki, and Myk are all solid. I really like Abadon, but that match wasn’t good, especially when she wasn’t in the ring. I can do without seeing a Billy Gunn match, but the crowd was into it more than I would have expected.