9/19 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Boujii, Rick Recon, and Omar, Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian, Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico, B3cca vs. Nyla Rose, Aggro and Danger Kid vs. Private Party, Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras, Butcher and Blade vs. Liam Davis and Mike Anthony, Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 81)

Taped September 14, 2022 in Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Streamed September 19, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Ian Riccaboni welcomed us to this week’s Elevation. He was joined on commentary by “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Dasha Gonzales was the ring announcer…

1. Zack Clayton vs Conan Lycan. After the bell rang, Lycan posed on the top turnbuckle for his hometown crowd. Clayton clipped Lycan’s legs and Lycan fell to the mat. Clayton worked over Lycan in the corner then went to the opposite corner to pose. Lycan began to fight back and went to splash Clayton in the corner but Clayton moved out of the way. Clayton maintained control with a pair of suplexes. Lycan caught Clayton with a back elbow and climbed to the middle rope.

Clayton caught Lycan in a powerslam as Lycan came down. Clayton cinched in a chin lock that Lycan fought out of. Lycan went up and over Clayton’s back during an Irish whip and then slammed Clayton down to the mat with a front slam. Lycan then climbed up the top rope and attempted a 450 splash but Clayton rolled out of the way. Lycan rolled through but was caught in a Torture Rack by Clayton and slammed to the mat for the pinfall victory.

Zack Clayton defeated Conan Lycan by pinfall in 4:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A decent back and forth match. Riccaboni said that Lycan was a graduate of Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave school. This wasn’t the show I expected to hear Rollins name on a Monday night.

An ad for this week’s Grand Slam Dynamite aired.

2. B3cca vs Nyla Rose (w/Marina Shafir, Vickie Guerrero).B3cca ducked a clothesline but turned around into a spear from Rose. Rose then lifted up B3cca for the Beast Bomb and got the victory.

Nyla Rose defeated B3cca by pinfall in 1:03.

After the match Vickie Guerrero took the mic and said Marina Shafir had something to say. Marina said that Albany welcomed her and her family in 1993 when they immigrated from Moldova. She said Albany knew her and that her parents made the problem while Albany raised the problem so Albany is part of the problem. She said Albany knows her then pointed to the camera and said we don’t know her and no one knows anything about her. She ended by saying “When the violins play, violence is on the way.

Bailin’s Breakdown: There’s not much to say about the match. Shafir’s promo was a bit all over the place and I wasn’t sure what she was going for, but I did like her delivery of the promo.

3. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Danger Kid and Aggro.Kid and Quen started the match. Quen stalled for time and tagged in Kassidy but then charged at Kid. Kid backdropped Quen and then got Kassidy down with a headlock takedown. Kassidy got up but Aggro made the blind tag and Kid and Aggro hit a double team combo on Kassidy. Kassidy went for a tag but Kid held him up. Kid went for a belly to back suplex but Kassidy slipped out and pushed Kid into a kick from Quen and made the tag.

Private Party continued to isolate Kid in their corner and double teamed him. Kid finally was able to make the tag after kicking Quen in the face. Both teams tagged in and Aggro knocked Quen off the apron then moved out of the way from a splash from Kassidy. Aggro climbed to the top rope and hit Kassidy with a dropkick. Kassidy recovered and caught Aggro with a back elbow. A short while later Private Party hit Gin and Juice for the victory.

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy defeated Danger Kid and Aggro by pinfall in 4:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A better than expected back and forth match. Riccaboni said that Aggro and Danger Kid team in the Northeast area as MSP (he didn’t know what it meant). Of course, they weren’t going to win but they got in a lot more than what most people do on Elevation.

4. Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras. Blue caught Carreras with a variation of Ruby Soho’s No Future kick and followed up with a knee to the head. After a pair of kicks Blue lifted Carreras and hit Skyefall for the victory.

Skye Blue defeated Chica Carrera by pinfall in 2:15.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Quick showcase match for Blue though it was a little clunky at times. Blue just needs some more work in longer form matches.

An ad for Full Gear weekend aired.

5. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and “The Boys” Brandon and Brent Tate vs. Boujii, Rick Recon and Omar in a non-title match. Castle and The Boys got their full entrance and received the loudest reaction up until this point. Recon and Castle started the match and the Code of Honor was adhered to. After some back-and-forth Recon tagged in Omar, while Castle tagged in both boys who double teamed Omar. Omar punched Brandon Tate and tagged in Boujii. Boujii was also double teamed by The Boys but was able to push Brent back into his corner.

Boujii and Omar tagged themselves back in once again but Brent was able to get away and make the tag to Castle. Castle cleared the ring then asked for a Boy and started throwing Brent and Brandon outside the ring onto their opponents one by one. Brandon threw Boujii back into the ring for Castle to hit the Bangarang for the pinfall victory.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Boujii, Rick Recon and Omar by pinfall in 3:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: It was fun seeing Castle and The Boys again and hopefully this leads to more appearances for them.

6. Frankie Kazarian vs Jora Johl. Both men got televised entrances.Instead of locking up Johl kicked Kazarian in the midsection. Johl followed up with chops and attempted a clothesline but Kazarian ducked and hit Johl with a springboard back elbow. Kazarian then clotheslined Johl over the top rope and followed him outside. Kazarian threw Johl back into the ring then came over the top with a guillotine legdrop. Johl and Kazarian ran the ropes and Kazarian went for a leapfrog. Johl caught Kazarian in a fireman’s carry and then slammed him to the mat. Johl went for the cover and got a near fall.

Johl continued to work over Kazarian until he ran into a back elbow. Johl shrugged it off and lifted Kazarian into a double underhook backbreaker for another near fall. Johl set up for a pump kick but Kazarian ducked and hit Johl with a double forearm. Kazarian attempted the chicken wing but Johl rolled through. Johl caught Kazarian with an O’Connor roll but Kazarian flipped out of it and locked in the chicken wing crossface on Johl, who tapped out.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl by submission in 3:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match from two guys we don’t see very often lately, particularly Johl.

7. Serpentico (w/Luther) vs. Mascara Dorada. Both men received televised entrances. Dorada is formally known as Gran Metalik and made his AEW debut. Dorada kept Serpentico off balance with a variety of moves off the ropes. Serpentico came back with a kick to Dorada’s head and followed up with a flatliner for a near fall. Serpentico climbed up to the top rope but missed a double stomp. Dorado hit Serpentico with a superkick then lifted him up in an airplane spin and then slammed Serpentico to the mat for the pinfall.

Mascara Dorado defeated Serpentico by pinfall in 2:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good debut for Dorado. It will be interesting to see what if anything AEW does with him or if this was just a one-off appearance. Riccaboni also mentioned on commentary that Dorada had been spending time in NJPW Strong as well.

8. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Liam Davis and Mike Anthony.The Butcher and The Blade were cheered again this week. Butcher and Davis started the match. Butcher chopped Davis down and continued to beat Davis down. Butcher caught Davis and hit a pump handle slam and allowed Davis to make the tag to Anthony. Butcher also tagged in. Blade took a bunch of shots from Anthony but he wasn’t fazed and instead clotheslined Anthony. Butcher and Blade continued to work Anthony and Davis. The finish came with Butcher and Blade Drag the Lake and slammed Davis on top of Anthony. Butcher pinned both men for the victory.

The Butcher and The Blade defeated Liam Davis and Mike Anthony by pinfall in 2:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: I’m not sure why this match was the main event other than them being close to Butcher and The Blade’s home of Buffalo. Either of the previous 2 matches would have been a better fit as the main event. But neither of those matches are this week’s match of the night. That goes to surprisingly Private Party/Danger Kid and Aggro. While the result of that match was never in doubt, the competitiveness surprised me. Actually, most of the matches did go a little longer this week than normal and were slightly more competitive than normal as well. I also wanted to add that Ian Riccaboni was a nice change of pace on commentary, but I’m still not sold on Matt Menard as a color commentator. Episode 81 clocked in at 46 minutes and 57 seconds