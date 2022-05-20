05/20 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal, Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match, House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and 10, Shawn Spears in action

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal, Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match, House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and 10, Shawn Spears in action, and more (13:28)…

Click here to stream or download the May 20 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.