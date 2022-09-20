NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT 2.0 poll results, Greg Valentine, Arn Anderson, Darius Martin, Ethan Page, Darius Martin, Johnny Kidd, Sexy Star, Kavita Devi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh for a shot at the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s final edition of NXT 2.0 finished with a majority A grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Greg Valentine (Jonathan Wisniski) is 71.

-Johnny Kidd (John Lowing) is 67.

-Arn Anderson (Marty Lunde) is 64.

-Sexy Star (Dulce Maria García Rivas) is 40.

-Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) is 36.

-Ethan Page is 33.

-Darius Martin is 23.