NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT 2.0 poll results, Greg Valentine, Arn Anderson, Darius Martin, Ethan Page, Darius Martin, Johnny Kidd, Sexy Star, Kavita Devi

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh for a shot at the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.
-Last week’s final edition of NXT 2.0 finished with a majority A grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Greg Valentine (Jonathan Wisniski) is 71.
-Johnny Kidd (John Lowing) is 67.
-Arn Anderson (Marty Lunde) is 64.
-Sexy Star (Dulce Maria García Rivas) is 40.
-Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) is 36.
-Ethan Page is 33.
-Darius Martin is 23.
