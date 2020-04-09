Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, play it below or click here.

Powell’s POV: In addition to AEW Dynamite, Jake and Wade discussed the latest episode featuring Cody vs. Shawn Spears in the first match of the TNT Title tournament, the Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent match, and more.



